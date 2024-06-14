Father’s Day is the perfect time to show the dads in your life just how much they mean. Honestly, there’s really no better way I know how to show my own dad some love than with a delicious homemade dessert. It’s almost like whatever I made goes straight from my kitchen to his heart — even before I knew how to bake all that well, his face still lit up when I’d make him cookies or a cake. As much as I want to shower my dad with all of his favorite desserts, time is a hot commodity around my house, so make-ahead Father’s Day desserts like the ones on this list are always on my radar.

Making these sweet treats not only saves you time before your celebration, but also ensures that you have plenty of time to spend on the day with your dad, stepdad, grandpa, uncle, husband, friends, or whoever you choose to celebrate with to make the day even more special. These recipes are ideal to prepare in advance so you can enjoy Father’s Day together stress-free. From classic favorites like cupcakes and creamy cheesecake to no-bake tarts and tasty bread pudding, there’s a dessert on this list to please every dad. Whether he loves rich chocolate, fresh fruits, or a bit of both, there are plenty of flavors here to enjoy.

1 No-Bake Key Lime Pie A Spicy Perspective Refreshing and summery, there’s really nothing like a cool slice of key lime pie straight out of the fridge on a hot summer day. If you’re celebrating the fathers in your life with an outdoor event, make this no-bake key lime pie from A Spicy Perspective ahead of your gathering. Everyone will surely appreciate the cool treat.

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies Pinch Of Yum You honestly can’t go wrong with classic chocolate chip cookies for Father’s Day. This recipe from Pinch of Yum yields a batch of soft cookies you can serve alongside some ice cream or a tall glass of ice-cold milk to evoke dad’s sense of timelessness and nostalgia.

3 Strawberry Crumb Bars Damn Delicious These strawberry crumb bars from Damn Delicious are not only a tasty make-ahead Father’s Day dessert, but they can double as an actual gift. Whip up a batch, slice once cool, pack them in parchment paper, and you’ve got either a single-serve dessert or a gift for dad. Plus between the lemon glaze and the strawberry filling, the ingredients here are spot on for summer.

4 Cocoa Cereal Treat Bars Sugar And Soul Getting up to watch Saturday morning cartoons and enjoy a big bowl of cereal with my dad as a kid was always the highlight of my week. These cocoa cereal treat bars from Sugar and Soul are the perfect make-ahead Father’s Day dessert to bring dad right back to those childhood memories.

5 Peanut Butter Cup Pie Princess Pinky Girl My husband is a peanut butter fiend and Reeses’ are his favorite candy, so I can only imagine how happy he would be if I made him this peanut butter cup pie from Princess Pinky Girl for Father’s Day. It’s no-bake and easy to throw together a day or two before Father’s Day. You can even freeze it for up to three months if you need to plan that far in advance.

6 Pistachio Pudding Poke Cake A Spicy Perspective If you’ve never made a poke cake before, you’re missing out on one of the best make-ahead desserts around. The longer this pistachio pudding poke cake from A Spicy Perspective hangs out before you serve it, the more the delicious almond glaze will soak into the light and fluffy pistachio sponge. If your dad is a fan of a moist cake, this is the one to make him.

7 Coconut Blueberry Layer Cake A Classic Twist Why not serve a beautiful cake made just for dad this Father’s Day? This coconut blueberry layer cake from A Classic Twist is a top-notch choice. Fluffy cake layers, blueberry compote, and coconut icing create a tropical taste perfect for summer. Plus, it can be stored in the fridge until you’re ready to serve it.

8 Snickers Dip Averie Cooks When dad’s hungry, he grabs a Snickers — and you can impress him this Father’s Day by making this Snickers dip from Averie Cooks ahead of your get-together. Serve it alongside some graham crackers and apple slices for dipping.

9 Blueberry Bread Pudding My Baking Addiction Use up all of the scrumptious seasonal summer fruits on your countertop when you make My Baking Addiction’s blueberry bread pudding for Father’s Day. Made with lots of ripe blueberries and bright lemon zest, it keeps in the fridge for up to three days in an airtight container, so it’s easy to make ahead of time.

10 Nutella Cupcakes Gimme Some Oven When you need to make a dessert ahead of time for Father’s Day, it’s hard to go wrong with a batch of cupcakes. These Nutella cupcakes from Gimme Some Oven are swoon-worthy. Made with coffee and cocoa in the batter, they have a creamy Nutella filling and extra of the chocolate hazelnut spread whipped into the frosting.

11 Peach Crumble Ice Cream Cookie Named Desire It’s hot outside, so instead of baking up a cobbler in the oven, you can make a batch of this peach crumble ice cream for Father’s Day. Don’t worry if you’ve never made your own ice cream — Cookie Named Desire has step-by-step instructions to make this ice cream packed with summery flavor.

12 Chocolate Pudding Pie Brooklyn Supper One of the most significant father figures in my own life is my uncle, and his all-time favorite dessert is chocolate pie. Though I know he loves my grandma’s signature recipe best, I’m sure he wouldn’t turn down this decadent chocolate pudding pie from Brooklyn Supper. It’s made with dark rum and can be made ahead of time and kept in the fridge until you’re ready to serve it.

13 Classic Cheesecake Cookies And Cups If your dad’s a classic, why not make him a classic cheesecake for Father’s Day? Cookies And Cups calls this recipe the perfect cheesecake because of how simple it is to make and how creamy the resulting cheesecake is. It also holds up beautifully in the fridge when you make it ahead of time.

14 Chocolate Olive Oil Cake Well Plated Decadent and bold, this chocolate olive oil cake from Well Plated is a fantastic Father’s Day dessert choice. It’s especially moist, so it can stay good for up to three days in an airtight container on the counter if you make it ahead of time. You can also freeze it for up to three months and thaw it in the fridge 24 hours ahead of serving.

15 S’mores Bars Pinch Of Yum Celebrate Father’s Day with a batch of these s’mores bars from Pinch Of Yum. They’re packed with gooey marshmallow creme and melted chocolate on a cookie bar base with a graham cracker crumble topping. Even if you’re not hanging out by a campfire with your dad, you can capture that same feeling with this make-ahead dessert.

16 Chocolate Chip Cookie Brownie Bars Baked By Rachel What dad wouldn’t love a platter of these chocolate chip cookie brownie bars from Baked by Rachel on Father’s Day? Part gooey brownie, part soft chocolate chip cookie, you can easily make them a day in advance and cut them right before you serve them to preserve that chewy brownie texture.

Dads are awesome, and with these make-ahead Father’s Day desserts on hand, the dads in your life will know exactly how much you care about them.