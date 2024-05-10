Whether you’re hosting a Mother’s Day gathering or in charge of bringing a sweet something to a party elsewhere, it’s nice to have some make-ahead Mother’s Day desserts in mind. Because yes, we love moms and they deserve the world, but not everyone wants to wake up and bake an entire cake from scratch the morning of Mother’s Day brunch (especially if you’re a mom yourself — you should be sleeping in). There’s a recipe here for every sort of mom you might be baking for, whether she loves chocolate more than anything, prefers fruity desserts, or can’t resist a slice of classic cheesecake.

There are also recipes here for every level of home chef, because let’s be real, not everyone loves cooking or is cut out to bake layer cakes and bread pudding from scratch. Most of these options can be made entirely at home or with some store-bought basics, like croissant dough, pre-made pie crusts, or boxed cake mix. No matter how many components come from the store, the mom you’re celebrating will absolutely still feel the love and be grateful you spent time making something she’ll enjoy. And yes, that’s the best part of these recipes: they all look absolutely devour-able. Prepare to head home with an empty pie dish.

1 Lemon Coconut Cake A Cozy Kitchen You could get her flowers and cake, but a flower cake isn’t a bad idea either. A Cozy Kitchen’s lemon coconut cake has two heavenly coconut cake layers with fresh lemon curd in between, all covered in homemade buttercream frosting. You can make all the components a day ahead of time and assemble them, or the day of.

2 Bittersweet Chocolate & Dark Rum Pie Brooklyn Supper Brooklyn Supper’s bittersweet chocolate pie with dark rum is actually better if you make it a day or two ahead of time, because it needs at least four hours to set in the fridge before serving. It takes about 30 minutes to whisk all the ingredients together, so it’s pretty easy to prep on the front end.

3 Blackberry Poke Cake Princess Pinky Girl Princess Pinky Girl’s poke cake recipe will keep nicely in the fridge for up to three days, so prep your little heart out with this one. When it’s time to eat, you’ll have a delicious vanilla cake dotted with tangy blackberry preserves and finished with fluffy whipped topping.

4 Rhubarb Crumble Ice Cream A Cookie Named Desire You can rest assured ice cream freezes well, right? This homemade rhubarb crumble ice cream from A Cookie Named Desire is sweet, summery, and can be made with an ice cream maker or without.

5 Strawberry Tiramisu Half-Baked Harvest A classic tiramisu is usually a crowdpleaser, and what mom couldn’t use a little extra espresso in her life? But Half-Baked Harvest’s strawberry rendition just looks so bright and joyful, it’s hard to resist adding strawberries now.

6 Mimosa Cupcakes A Classic Twist Mimosas are a staple at most Mother’s Day brunches, but those who do and don’t imbibe can enjoy a mimosa cupcake. A Classic Twist’s recipe yields 24 Champagne-y, citrusy cupcakes topped with orange Swiss meringue buttercream and a delectable prosecco glaze.

7 Blueberry Peach Crumble A Classic Twist Also from A Classic Twist, this blueberry peach crumble looks absolutely divine for a family cookout on Mother’s Day. It’ll keep in the fridge for up to five days. Then, just warm it in the oven or microwave and top with vanilla ice cream to serve.

8 Blueberry Bread Pudding My Baking Addiction Oft-overlooked but never disappointing, maybe this bread pudding recipe is just the thing to make for Mom this year. You can keep it in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to three days, but you may want to make some fresh whipped cream to dress it up before serving.

9 Lemon Bar Cookies A Cookie Named Desire Nothing says it’s a happy day quite like an ultra lemony treat. A Cookie Named Desire’s lemon bar cookies are super soft, tart, and buttery. Send the extras home with the moms!

10 Vegan Chocolate Zucchini Bread Make It Dairy-Free Make It Dairy-Free’s vegan chocolate zucchini bread recipe would make a perfect dessert dish at a Mother’s Day breakfast or brunch, especially one where you’re not confident about everyone’s dietary restrictions. Make it three to five days in advance, if you’d like.

11 Easy, Classic Cheesecake Cookies & Cups An easy, picture-perfect cheesecake — Mom will be so impressed. There are a thousand ways to dress up a recipe like this, but if your mom or partner likes to keep it simple, just top it with some strawberries. Cookies & Cups’ recipe is the one to follow. Side note: it’ll last up to five days in the fridge.

12 Peach Coffee Cake My Baking Addiction Yet another perfect midday dessert: peach coffee cake from My Baking Addiction. This treat perfectly blends moist cake with a flavorful crumble, and it’s the ultimate make-ahead option. You can prep it up to a month in advance and freeze it, whole or in slices (or just keep it in an airtight container for a few days).

13 Raspberry Crumble Cookies Princess Pinky Girl Lemon bar cookies sound divine, but if you want to make something similar that’s super simple, try these: Princess Pinky Girl’s raspberry crumble cookies. You only need five ingredients and 30 minutes, and you’ll be left with cookies you can make up to a week in advance (when stored in the fridge).

14 Eton Mess A Cozy Kitchen This traditional British dessert layers up crushed meringue, whipped cream, and tons of fresh berries. As A Cozy Kitchen’s recipe explains, you can prep the meringue ahead of time and then save whipping up the cream and assembling it for the day of.

15 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie Princess Pinky Girl If the mom you’re celebrating can’t imagine a dessert better than Reese’s Cups, well, surprise her with an absolutely massive one. This pie from Princess Pinky Girl looks like a giant Reese’s Cup on a serving platter. It’s a quick and easy no-bake dessert recipe that stays delish in the fridge for up to seven days.

These make-ahead Mother’s Day desserts are great for a crowd or as a solo treat for mom. Which one are you making?