Mother’s Day typically means brunch, presents, and plenty of hugs, but why not throw in a brain teaser or two? Mother’s Day riddles are a great way to challenge mom to think a little harder and share a good laugh in the process. If you have a mom who loves puzzles or crosswords, Sudoku or word play, then she’ll find this especially appealing. In fact, you could even make a little game out of it. Tell mom she can’t have her present until she solves her Mother’s Day riddle.

From math equations to tricky turns of phrase, there are a lot of different ways to deliver Mother’s Day riddles. No calculators allowed, Mom! But there are also some punny riddles even the littlest members of your Mother’s Day party should be able to answer.

Make mom ponder these riddles while you pour her another mimosa or slice her a bite of coffee cake. Then invite your kids to make up their own riddles for grandma. You might be surprised with what they come up with. Surrounded by her family or sharing riddles over FaceTime or Zoom, she’ll feel loved and challenged in the best way possible. Then for the next holiday, you can challenge your mom to come up with her own set of trivia.

1 What did the digital clock say to its mother? urbazon/E+/Getty Images Look, Ma! No hands!

2 What did the mother rope say to her child? Don’t be knotty.

3 Who is bigger? Mr. Bigger, Mrs. Bigger, or their baby? The baby, because he is a little bigger.

4 Jimmy’s mother had four children. She named the first Monday. She named the second Tuesday, and she named the third Wednesday. What is the name of the fourth child? Jimmy, because Jimmy’s mother had four children!

5 A mother gave birth to twin boys, but they were born in different years and on different days. And no, there are not two sets. How is this possible? One was born on Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. and the other was born on Jan. 1st at 12:00 a.m.

6 A mother has 6 girls and each of them has a brother. How many children are there? Seven. Each girl has the same brother.

7 Why do mother kangaroos hate rainy days? AzmanJaka/E+/Getty Images Because the baby has to play inside.

8 How come the mother needle got mad at the baby needle? It was past his thread-time.

9 Why did the monster’s mother knit him three socks? She heard he grew another foot.

10 Why did the cookie cry? Because his mother was a wafer so long.

11 What did the mama volcano say to the baby volcano? Don’t erupt while I’m talking.

12 Someone’s mother has 4 sons, North, West, and South. What is the name of the fourth son? Someone.

13 Why did mommy’s gift arrive the day after Mother’s Day? Image Source/Image Source/Getty Images It was chocoLATE!

14 What did the baby Egyptian say when he got lost? I want my mummy!

15 What did the mother broom say to the baby broom? It’s time to go to sweep!

16 Why did the kids give their mom a blanket for Mother’s Day? Because they thought she was the coolest mom!

17 Why do sons love Mother’s Day so much? Because it’s always on son day (Sunday)!

18 What did the mommy cat say when her kittens brought her warm milk on Mother’s Day? This is purrrrrfect!

19 What did the mama tomato say to the baby tomato? Please catch up!

20 Why is a computer so smart? It listens to its motherboard!

21 What kind of flowers are best for Mother’s Day? Mums!

22 What kind of candy do moms love for Mother’s Day? Her-she’s Kisses!

23 What do you call a small mom? Minimum!

24 What relation would your father's sister's sister-in-law be to you? Your mother.

25 What is big and yellow that comes in the morning to make mom’s day? FatCamera/E+/Getty Images The school bus.

26 Why did mom test the bath water before putting Silly Billy in? She didn’t want him to get a son burn.

27 What did the baby robot say to his mom? I love you watts and watts.

28 Why did the mommy cat want to go bowling on Mother’s Day? She was an alley cat.

29 What warm drink helps mom relax on Mother’s Day? Calm-omile tea.

30 How do you get the kids to be quiet on Mother’s Day morning? Say “mums the word.”

With these Mother’s Day riddles you can challenge the whole family to think on their feet and celebrate all the joy moms give in the process.