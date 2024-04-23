Toddlers are some of the world’s most demanding creatures. To no fault of their own cute little selves, they just can’t help but tell you what they think and what they want at the exact moment it hits their brain waves. When your toddler wants a snack, you usually have about 2.1 seconds to deliver before crap hits the fan — at least, that’s been my personal experience. Having plenty of snacks around is essential, and these make-ahead snacks for toddlers can help ensure that you don’t wind up with a hangry tot on your hands.

Their growing bodies use so much energy, so it makes perfect sense that toddlers usually ask for a snack pretty much every hour while awake. Easy and filling is the name of the game when it comes to toddler snacks, and this list is full of ideas that you can grab as soon as your little one asks. From energy balls to baked veggie chips and pinwheels, there’s plenty of variety, so you can mix things up a bit instead of your usual rotation of crackers and cheese sticks. These tasty recipes will keep your fridge and pantry stocked and your tot’s belly happy. You won’t regret making a batch (or two or three) of these make-ahead snacks for toddlers. (But truly, nobody will be upset at a make-ahead toddler snack that’s just a box full of Goldfish crackers.)

1 Peanut Butter & Jelly Energy Balls Princess Pinky Girl Instead of serving your toddler another PB&J fold-over sandwich, try these peanut butter and jelly energy balls from Princess Pinky Girl. They’re vegan-friendly, free from refined sugar, gluten-free, and you can transport them easily in a to-go container or a baggie.

2 Baked Vegetable Chips Wholefully My kids have enjoyed baked veggie chips from the day they first tried them. But they can be a spendy snack if you buy them from the grocery store. This recipe from Wholefully is an easy way to make a big batch of crispy vegetable chips in your oven at home for a fraction of the cost. Plus, they’re totally customizable so you can season them how your toddler prefers or use their favorite veggies.

3 Turkey Pinwheels Budget Bytes I absolutely love making pinwheels as appetizers for parties, but they’re honestly fantastic finger foods for toddlers, too. You can whip up these turkey pinwheels from Budget Bytes, keep them in the fridge, and dole out one or two at a time as toddler snacks.

4 Homemade Cheez-Its Brown Eyed Baker If you want to serve your toddler fewer pre-packed processed snacks, going the homemade route is always a great option. From Brown Eyed Baker, this recipe for homemade Cheez-Its is simple to make and yields about 180 crackers. They’ll keep for approximately a week in an air-tight container, so you can have a crunchy snack around for your toddler to munch on.

5 Melon, Prosciutto, & Mozzarella Skewers The Comfort Of Cooking What toddler doesn’t like to act like a fancy grown up from time to time? With these melon, prosciutto, and mozzarella skewers from The Comfort Of Cooking prepped and ready to go in your fridge, they can do exactly that. Plus, this combination is just plain tasty. (But maybe pop everything off the toothpick so no one gets hurt.)

6 Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats Well Plated When you’re feeding hungry kiddos, a snack that can go straight from fridge to your toddler’s mouth is ideal. The less prep work, the better. That’s exactly why these apple cinnamon overnight oats from Well Plated are basically the perfect make-ahead toddler snack. Plus, they’re super filling, so it’s less likely that they’re going to want another snack anytime soon.

7 Strawberry Fruit Dip A Pretty Life In The Suburbs It doesn’t get much easier, or toddler-friendly, than fruit and dip. This strawberry fruit dip recipe from A Pretty Life In The Suburbs comes together with just three ingredients and pairs perfectly with fresh berries. You can even mix it up a bit and let your toddler dip graham crackers, cookies, or any other type of fruit they like.

8 Peanut Butter Banana Roll Ups Damn Delicious Sometimes, you’ve got to take toddler snacks on-the-go. You really never know when the mood to snack will strike! When that’s the case, you can grab one of these peanut butter banana roll up snack boxes from Damn Delicious out of your fridge and head out. They’re so simple to assemble and super easy to customize to your tot’s liking.

9 Banana Muffins Gimme Some Oven From Gimme Some Oven, these healthy banana muffins have hearty oats, ripe banana, and coconut oil for a nutritional boost. Naturally gluten-free, they’re a lighter take on traditional banana muffins that you can feel good about your toddler snacking on. Plus, your toddler will love feeling like they’re getting a sweet for a snack despite the fact that you know they’re filled with good-for-them ingredients.

10 Fruit & Yogurt Parfait Wholefully I know that my own toddlers wouldn’t have been able to handle their own glass jar and pre-portioned granola setup without making an absolute mess, but having a parfait prepped and ready to pour in a bowl is much easier than scrounging around in the fridge for every single ingredient while your toddler is... being a toddler. These fruit and yogurt parfaits from Wholefully are actually a great make-ahead snack for your family, toddlers included.

11 Creamy Avocado Salsa Dip Foodie Crush It’s usually easier to get a toddler to try new foods if the new food is something they can dip. Even if your little one already loves avocados, you can make this creamy avocado salsa verde from Foodie Crush for them to dip new-to-them veggies in, like bell pepper slices or cauliflower. Plus, chips and dip are always a winning snack combo.

12 Hard Boiled Eggs Foodie Crush There’s probably nothing my kids love more to snack on than a boiled egg. When they were toddlers, I think they mostly liked the texture and the ability to mash it up between their chubby little fingers. Now, they love to add their own seasonings and hot sauce. Whether your toddler likes hard-boiled eggs or something with a softer middle, these instructions from Foodie Crush show you step-by-step how to achieve the perfect level of done-ness.

13 Banana Chia Pudding Princess Pinky Girl Does your toddler go bananas for bananas? Mine certainly did. Another make-ahead snack that’s got a toddler-friendly taste with parent-approved ingredients is this banana chia pudding from Princess Pinky Girl. It’s wholesome, but sweet, so they feel like they’re getting a treat, but you know they’re getting a nutritious snack. Win-win!

14 Smoothies Averie Cooks The whole process of peeling and chopping fruit is usually the hardest part of making a smoothie. That process is even harder to handle when your hungry toddler is on the verge of a meltdown. If you keep a few of these smoothie packs from Averie Cooks in your freezer, all you have to do is dump them in your blender and hit start.

15 Strawberry Frozen Yogurt Graham Cracker Treats The Comfort Of Cooking Part snack, part sweet treat, one of the best make-ahead snacks for toddlers are these strawberry frozen yogurt graham cracker treats from The Comfort Of Cooking. Will they make an absolute mess when the yogurt melts? Yes. Will you enjoy a few minutes tantrum-free while they’re occupied with something sweet? Also yes.

When you keep these make-ahead snacks for toddlers in your kitchen, you can rest-assured that you’ve always got some something of substance well within reach.