Reddit Sides With Man Who Refused To Give Up His Seat On Flight To A Pregnant Woman

Everyone knows that it’s difficult flying while you’re pregnant. Uncomfortable for sure, and of course the bathroom facilities leave a lot to be desired. So it’s understandable that a pregnant woman would want to be close to the bathroom... but does that mean another passenger should have to give up their seat for her? A man recently took to Reddit to ask exactly that, and you might be surprised by what folks had to say.

“I was flying by myself on a 5+ hour flight to visit family over the holidays,” the anonymous poster wrote on Reddit’s Am I The A**hole” forum. “I specifically booked and paid extra for an aisle seat in the second-to-last row because I have medical issues that sometimes require quick access to the bathroom.” A pregnant woman approached the man before boarding and asked him to give up his seat so that she could be closer to the bathroom, and while he admitted he sympathized with her, he wasn’t willing to give up the seat he paid for in advance. “I did not feel it was fair to demand I move from the seat I planned for and paid for,” he explained, “especially since she apparently had not booked an aisle seat herself in advance.”

The pregnant woman tried to ask the flight attendants to “mediate” on her behalf, but to no avail. And now the poster’s family has him thinking that perhaps he was inconsiderate for not accommodating her.

There were plenty of people on Reddit who did not agree with his family, and took his side in the controversial issue.

“She should have booked another seat she wanted herself or not gone on the flight,” wrote one user. “Seems she just assumed she wouldn't have to pay for it, since some sucker was going to move.”

Another person who has flown while pregnant added, “I say this as someone who has been pregnant and has flown solo with a toddler… every passenger has equal opportunity to pre-book seats based on their needs and preferences.”

Another pregnant woman was in a similar situation and explained, “This happened to me when I was pregnant. When I booked the flight, there wasn’t a single [aisle] seat available for me to pay for or choose. When I boarded the plane, I asked the person next to me if they would be willing to switch. They said no. I said ok and moved on with my life.”

While it is certainly kind to switch seats with someone if you are able, no one owes it to anyone else. We’re all uncomfortable on flights, pregnant women, children, men, everyone. And just trying to make the best of it. Let’s not make it harder on each other.