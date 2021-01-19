Maternity Valentine's Day 2021 Outfit Ideas, From Low Key To All Out

Life

When you're getting ready to celebrate a holiday, putting together a festive outfit can be half the fun. And if you happen to be pregnant on February 14, then there's all the more reason to celebrate. That's why these Valentine's Day maternity outfits are so special. Why not honor your growing family by rocking an outfit that makes you feel amazing?

Whether you're looking for something vibrant, low-key, or a little in-between, these romantic outfit ideas for pregnancy have something for most every taste. There are plenty of bright red tops and dresses available, as well as more lowkey hues (and of course a classic little black dress or two). Maybe you want to accessorize with romantic details such as lace or cute heart prints, or maybe a fresh leopard-print skirt is more to your liking. And because maternity wear has become pretty fashion-forward in recent years, edgy and bold looks are all on the table, too. Embrace your own taste and put together an outfit that reflects your style, all while keeping your bump nice and comfy for the day. If cosmetics are your thing, then follow a Valentine's Day makeup tutorial to get glam. Now you and your baby are ready to enjoy the first of many Valentine's Day celebrations together.

Tops

Flutter Heart Maternity Blouse
Seraphine

2 - 12

Maternity lace nursing cami top in black
ASOS

XS - XL

Pink Draped Front Plus Maternity/Nursing Top
PinkBlush

1X - 3X

New Look Maternity heart print shirt in red
ASOS

4-14

Maternity Short Sleeve Woven Blouse
Target

XS - XXL

Mock Neck Embroidered Maternity Shirt
A Pea In The Pod

XS - L

Burgundy Soft Knit Boatneck Dolman Sleeve Maternity Sweater
PinkBlush

M - L

Black Lace Sleeve Plus Maternity Blouse
PinkBlush

XL - 3X

Whether you want a cute heart-print top, a cozy red sweater, or a lacy little number, these tops are perfect for a Valentine's Day ensemble. If you're looking for more colorful options, the Draped Front Plus Maternity/Nursing Top comes in 11 different shades, including a variety of deep reds and jewel-tone colors that would be perfect for the holiday.

Dresses

Scarlet Peplum Maternity Dress
Seraphine

2 - 14

Maternity long sleeve detail midi dress in pink floral
ASOS

2 - 16

Burgundy Lace Mesh Overlay Plus Maternity Maxi Dress
PinkBlush

1X - 3X

Short Sleeve Woven Maternity Dress
Target
Maternity stretch satin wrap midi dress in rose pink
ASOS

4 - 8

Sleeveless Caftan Maxi Maternity Dress
A Pea In The Pod

XS - L

Kimono Maternity Maxi Dress
Ingrid & Isabel

XS - XL

Maternity exclusive bardot pencil dress with ruffle detail hem
ASOS

6 - 14

Elegant maxi styles, peplum detailing, and fire-engine red dresses are all available in maternity sizing. If you're in the mood for a Valentine's Day maternity dress, then there's no shortage of options, styles, or sizes.

Bottoms

Maternity jersey slim split front suit pants in blush
ASOS

2 - 12

Brown Cheetah Print Maternity Maxi Skirt
PinkBlush

2X - 3X

Black Lace Plus Maternity Midi Skirt
PinkBlush

1X - 3X

Maternity pleated midi skirt in black
ASOS

4 - 14

For two-piece outfits, you have so many more styling options. For the bottom half of your look, go with something long and lacy or opt for a bold, trendy animal print maternity skirt.

Outerwear

Drape Front Maternity Jacket
A Pea In The Pod

XS - L

Navy Blue Cashmere Blend Maternity Coat
Seraphine

2 - 12

Maternity Belted Coat In Camel
ASOS

Whatever your plans for Valentine's Day, stay warm with a comfy maternity coat. These coats can keep you (and the baby) warm and cozy all day. Plus, what polishes off an outfit faster than a great coat?

Accessories

Rosie Chain Baguette Bag
Urban Outfitters
Gloria Ring in Matte Gold
Adore Adorn
Spencer Heart East West Crossbody Bag
Dillard's
Sheer Velvet Tie-Back Headband
Urban Outfitters
The Mora
Sadé + Shaniya
Raw Stone Earring Set
Free People

Ready to add a little extra pizzazz to your romantic look? These accessories, from big brands and indie designers alike, will add a pop of color and style to your Valentine's Day outfit. With a little inspiration, you and your baby can have a perfectly fashionable V-Day celebration this year.