Maternity Valentine's Day 2021 Outfit Ideas, From Low Key To All Out

When you're getting ready to celebrate a holiday, putting together a festive outfit can be half the fun. And if you happen to be pregnant on February 14, then there's all the more reason to celebrate. That's why these Valentine's Day maternity outfits are so special. Why not honor your growing family by rocking an outfit that makes you feel amazing?

Whether you're looking for something vibrant, low-key, or a little in-between, these romantic outfit ideas for pregnancy have something for most every taste. There are plenty of bright red tops and dresses available, as well as more lowkey hues (and of course a classic little black dress or two). Maybe you want to accessorize with romantic details such as lace or cute heart prints, or maybe a fresh leopard-print skirt is more to your liking. And because maternity wear has become pretty fashion-forward in recent years, edgy and bold looks are all on the table, too. Embrace your own taste and put together an outfit that reflects your style, all while keeping your bump nice and comfy for the day. If cosmetics are your thing, then follow a Valentine's Day makeup tutorial to get glam. Now you and your baby are ready to enjoy the first of many Valentine's Day celebrations together.

Whether you want a cute heart-print top, a cozy red sweater, or a lacy little number, these tops are perfect for a Valentine's Day ensemble. If you're looking for more colorful options, the Draped Front Plus Maternity/Nursing Top comes in 11 different shades, including a variety of deep reds and jewel-tone colors that would be perfect for the holiday.

Elegant maxi styles, peplum detailing, and fire-engine red dresses are all available in maternity sizing. If you're in the mood for a Valentine's Day maternity dress, then there's no shortage of options, styles, or sizes.

For two-piece outfits, you have so many more styling options. For the bottom half of your look, go with something long and lacy or opt for a bold, trendy animal print maternity skirt.

Whatever your plans for Valentine's Day, stay warm with a comfy maternity coat. These coats can keep you (and the baby) warm and cozy all day. Plus, what polishes off an outfit faster than a great coat?

Ready to add a little extra pizzazz to your romantic look? These accessories, from big brands and indie designers alike, will add a pop of color and style to your Valentine's Day outfit. With a little inspiration, you and your baby can have a perfectly fashionable V-Day celebration this year.