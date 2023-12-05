If you didn’t collect McNugget Buddies when you were a kid, I guess you didn’t get Happy Meals from McDonald’s in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Fortunately for you, they’re coming back for the first time in 20 years. Even more fortunately for those of us who might remember them, we are adults now and we are getting a second crack at McDonald’s Happy Meals for adults. Because we pay the bills now and we deserve McNugget Buddies of our very own.

After the success of last year’s Cactus Plant Flea Market Meal Boxes, or as the rest of the world called them, Happy Meals for grown ups, McDonald’s has partnered with DJ Kerwin Frost to bring us a new version of adult Happy Meals. This time around, with a super exciting twist. Collectible, adorable, oddly whimsical McNugget Buddies to play with alongside your meal of a Big Mac or 10-pack of McNuggets, fries, and a soft drink. The toys even come in their own box inside the box with your adult Happy Meal.

This will mark the first time in over 25 years that the McNugget Buddies have been made available, and the Kerwin Frost Box is introducing six new nugget-based characters, all of whom live in the fictional world of Frost Way. And, of course, we will be collecting them all.

“I’ve loved McDonald’s since I was a kid. I even had my own Ronald McDonald doll that I brought to picture day at school, and it was my dream to collect all the McNugget Buddies,” Kerwin Frost said in a press release. “Now, coming up with my own special set of Buddies — each one representing different aspects of self-expression — it’s unreal, a dream come true. McDonald’s has been a great partner from day one, and they’ve truly allowed me to create without limits. I hope the Kerwin Frost Box will serve as a reminder for people to hone their creativity and not be afraid to show the world who they really are.”

McDonald’s adult Happy Meals will be available starting on Monday, Dec. 11 across the U.S. and in other countries around the world. And if the massive success of reselling last year’s Cactus Plant Flea Market Meal Box is any indication (people were listing them on eBay for $300,000) you might want to collect all of the McNugget Buddies as an early retirement plan.