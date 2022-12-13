Seasoned parents know that the second worst thing to do to a child is deprive them of chicken nuggets. (The first is to offer them a food other than chicken nuggets.) So naturally, you know the quickest route to the local McDonald’s as well as you know your own birthday. But what about McDonald’s Christmas hours? Surely you don’t go there often enough to know them by heart. (You haven’t also been there for every Free Fries Friday. Surely.) Just in case you need a reminder about what McDonald’s holiday hours look like, we have the McScoop.

Is McDonald’s open on Christmas Eve 2022?

Yes, most McDonald’s stores will be open on Christmas Eve this year, a representative confirmed to Romper. So, if you’re in the mood for a milkshake and a McDouble on your way home from last-minute shopping, it’s probably a safe bet to say you can find a store nearby that’s open. However, McDonald’s Christmas Eve 2022 store hours may vary by location, so it’s definitely a good idea to check before you head out.

Is McDonald’s open on Christmas Day 2022?

Yes, McDonald’s Christmas Day hours vary by location, but they’ll be open. It’s rare for McDonald’s to be closed, but independent store owners choose their hours, so it’s best to check with your local store if you want to plan your Christmas dinner around their menu.

I am all for putting together a big holiday meal, but sometimes the juice just isn’t worth the squeeze, if you know what I mean. Like, why peel potatoes for hours on end when your grandma is just going to complain that you didn’t add enough butter anyway? Wouldn’t it just be easier if you dumped out of heaping pile of hot and gloriously golden McDonald’s French fries instead? It would — and you can.

Or perhaps you’d like to enjoy a stack of steaming hotcakes and syrup from McDonald’s for Christmas breakfast? A McMuffin and a hash brown sounds like the perfect way to start the day after a night up late wrapping presents.

Since McDonald’s is open on Christmas, you can enjoy a Big Mac by the glow of the tree this year. Go ahead and order the Happy Meals so you can have at least one chaos-free moment of holiday bliss and pretend to ignore the sea of wrapping paper on the floor.