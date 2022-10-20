Psst! You Can Get Your Sneaky Car Fries From McDonald's For Free For The Rest Of 2022

This message is for everyone but most especially parents spending half their waking hours driving around doing chores and maybe need a little treat. McDonald’s is now offering free fries for the rest of 2022, which means those fries you’ve been getting as a sneaky treat while you’re alone for two seconds in the car can come free of charge. Here’s how to get them, because you know free food always tastes better. But just be sure to air out the car afterwards so your family doesn’t catch you in the act. That McDonald’s french fry smell is very recognizable.

McDonald’s announced that restaurants will be reinstating “Free Fries Friday” from now until the end of 2022. To score free fries, you just need to download the McDonald’s app on your phone if you haven’t already. Then head over to McDonald’s on a Friday and you will receive one medium order of french fries with your purchase. As long as you make a minimum $1 purchase with your Mobile and Pay app, that is, and it’s happening every Friday from now until the end of 2022.

Now, you can only get one free order per Friday but this means you can get McDonald’s for the whole family as an end of the week treat and then an extra order of car fries for yourself. Ideal.

Free Fries Fridays are back, baby! Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

McDonald’s has really been delivering for adults lately. Between free fries every Friday for the rest of the year and their new adult Happy Meals, McDonald’s is really considering our needs these days instead of just focusing on the kids. Sure, they could have done a mom focus group for the adult Happy Meals to find out what we really wanted instead of those toys but still. They’ve been trying. And one of the things many moms would like in their adult Happy Meal is, indeed, extra fries just for us. So in a way they’ve really pulled it off.

Think about what those free fries will mean to people in the coming months. When the holidays kick into full gear and you’ll be running around with a mile-long list of things to do and not enough hours in the day. Those fries might feel like salvation.