With the holidays fast approaching, parents everywhere have one thing in common, and that's a need for more Elf on the Shelf pose ideas. If you're kind of tapped out, these Elf on the Shelf mischievous ideas are sure to leave your kids in stitches. After all, no one said the elf has to play nice 100 percent of the time.

Fortunately, all of these jokey Elf on the Shelf poses are still appropriate for kids, using toilet paper rolls, family photos, and basic kitchen equipment to great effect. Plus, they're all pretty easy to put cobble together and take down in a day. Your kids will be completely amused by the elf's latest adventures, but you won't be left with too big of a mess to clean up. It's the perfect situation for everyone.

With whatever craft supplies you have on hand, a little bit of time, and a sense of humor, you can essentially prank your kid every night with the help of the elf. But of course you're only doing the whole elf thing to make your kids happy, and well-behaved, so it's a little more wholesome than most pranks. It really is a family tradition your little ones will remember for years to come, so give these mischievous Elf on the Shelf ideas a whirl for the most memorable Christmas season yet.

1 Build A Ball Pit All you need is a bucket or bowl and some craft pom poms and boom: a very elfish ball pit is born. Whether you pose your elf like they’re about to dive in, or with their head barely above the pom pom balls, your kids will get a kick out of this playful setup.

2 Flour Angels colaistehomeec/Twitter No matter the weather outside, your elf can make a contained mess indoors with flour pr powdered sugar snow angels on the dining table. Or, if your elf is particularly naughty, they'll make glitter angels.

3 Set A Silly Trap Pick up some festive streamers (plain red or green will do just fine too) and quietly criss-cross them over your child’s door after they doze off. When they wake, they’ll find your mischievous Elf on the Shelf tried to trap them in their room overnight.

4 Makeover A Mirror elfontheshelf on Twitter The possibilities for mirror decorations are endless. Reindeer antlers, Santa beards, and silly messages are all a good start. And if you're concerned about stains, then some washable window markers may be the safest tool.

5 An Elf-ie Station Christmas Elfie Selfie Walmart $15.99 Do your kids love taking selfies with your phone? Prop your elf up somewhere with a nice background with some elf-inspired selfie accessories nearby. Your kids can elf-ify themselves and snap some pics, which will keep them occupied for a while and provide you with some photos to remember this year by.

6 Go On Instagram IRL joannebuss on Twitter Elves are savvy social media users. For instance, this one knows all about Instagram, but you could make similar cutouts for Twitter or Facebook-style posts as well, and the possibilities of debauchery that you can "capture" the elf in are endless. Just make sure you're keeping it PG for the kids.

7 Start A Snowball Fight OK, yes, we’re back to the craft pom poms, but if you’re going to be in that aisle for ball pit supplies anyway, grab a package of white pom poms while you’re there. Two birds, one stone (or two elf ideas, one errand). This elf has a cute snowball crate, but you don’t even need that! Just pile up the snowballs next to your elf, pop one in its hand, and stage another stuffed animal or two to look like they’ve been in a wintry battle overnight.

8 Make A TP Snowman joannebuss on Twitter Basically, any pose involving toilet paper will crack up your kids, naughty as it may be. And this indoor snowman is especially fun and silly.

9 Leave A Window Message pmayfield15 on Twitter Posing the elf outside with a message on the window is a pretty novel approach, but this family must've kept the windows and doors locked, as well as the fireplace flue. And whether you're going for creepy or funny, tweak your message to whatever is appropriate.

10 Leave A TP Message evinomeara on Twitter This is probably the fastest, easiest, cheapest Elf on the Shelf idea we've seen yet. But since it involves toilet paper, kids will definitely get a kick out of it.

11 Stage A Snack Attack pmayfield15 on Twitter If you have a retro popcorn maker, then this idea is kind of obligatory. Of course he would sneak into the machine to sneak in a snack. But the elf can show up in all sorts of other weird places in the kitchen, too. Maybe he's found under the cake dome with a couple of half eaten cupcakes, for instance.

12 Pose With A Pet rodeoannouncer on Twitter If you have any pocket pets in your family, then incorporate them into the fun. Stage your elf to look like he's trying to "catch" a gerbil — without harming or freaking out the animal, of course — and if you have a dog, there are plenty of shenanigans the two can get into.

13 Stage Your Elf’s Arrival When your elf returns for duty this year, imagine what it would look like if his travel plans went a little awry. Maybe his toy car broke down, or his helicopter crashed into the Christmas tree. Whatever toys your child has that would help an elf get from the North Pole to your living room, use them in an inventive way.

14 Practice Elf Care elfontheshelf on Twitter Aww, this is a cute idea. Your elf can take a bubble bath in marshmallows. To give it that mischievous twist, surround the elf with some of your most prized beauty products, from bath salts to makeup, and complain to the kids that the elf got into all your good stuff the next morning.

15 Go Camo coupons on Twitter It looks like the elf's face can stand up to all sorts of decorations. Paint your elf's face in camouflage, stick him in the Christmas tree, and lay — or toss — few ornaments on the floor. You can make it look like he was trying to destroy the tree because he didn't like the decor.

16 Meme-ify The Elf abbyjimenez763 on Twitter This looks like one thirsty elf. Your kids may not pick up on the meme, but parents sure will get a kick out of this interesting Elf on the Shelf getup that riffs off the Dos Equis beer advertorial. And look how fancy the elf is — it makes him look kind of hip. And mom — I mean, the elf — is obviously super hip. Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries: Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.

17 Cannonball Elf on the Shelf/Twitter Even scout elves enjoy a dip in the pool now and then, and the possibilities for elf pools are endless. Maybe yours can cannonball into a bowl of blue Jell-O, too.

18 Spider Elf SteveGleason/Twitter The spider elf does... whatever a spider elf does. Make a mini Spider-Man mask for your scout elf and let him pretend to be your kid's favorite superhero for an evening. Make sure you pose him hanging from a piece of ribbon or twine for the full effect.

19 Go Fish juliare03/Twitter A really mischievous elf will go fishing in... your kid's fish tank. Not everyone has a mini indoor aquarium, though, so you can create a makeshift one in your own bathroom by filling up the wink and throwing in a few Goldfish Crackers. A drinking straw or candy cane would make an ideal fishing pole.