If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s been that moms are the ones holding it all together and getting it all done. And when moms can gather and put their heads together, there’s nothing we can’t do. That’s why we’re delighted to announce that Romper will once again serve as a national media partner of Mom 2.0 Summit, an annual gathering of influencers and leaders who create content online and on-air in parenting, entertainment, food, politics, business, marketing, technology, social change, travel, and design. This year, the celebration will take place in Los Angeles from April 25 to 27.

Romper has served as National Media Partner for the Mom 2.0 Summit since 2019, when it was held in America’s mostly (proudly) weird city: Austin, Texas. For the past two years, we pivoted to a virtual format, and are thrilled to be back in person for another three days of community, networking, learning, and open conversations between moms, marketers, and media. Brands and companies from Moonbug and the Jim Henson Company, to Apple TV+ and Netflix, to the March of Dimes, the Summit’s official cause partner, and many more will all be represented on site. (And yes, lots of coffee and a Happy Hour, because we’re moms and we thrive on both.)

Keynote speakers include Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, Dr. Anna Malaika Tubbs, author of The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr, Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation, and more incredibly inspiring women.

Romper readers will be able to register with an exclusive 15% discount for the event, which boasts dozens of panels to choose from, with topics like “The Impact of Social Media On Children’s Health” to “The Art of Storytelling in Business & Beyond” to “The Pandemic Uprisings: What Do I Do With My Activism Now” to name a few. (Regular readers may even recognize a few familiar faces: our Features Editor, Meaghan O’Connell, will moderate the panel Publishing Secrets: How To Get Your Story Out There and April Daniels Hussar, Romper’s Managing Editor, will be on the “Mental Health in 2022: The Cost of Holding Everything Together” panel.)

We can’t wait to see you there!