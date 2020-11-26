If you're a pie lover, you have a favorite filling. It might be pecan, pumpkin, sweet potato, cherry, or apple. And it may be a recipe from your mom, grandmother, or a seasoned cook in the family. But your favorite pastry for Thanksgiving may be decided by where you live. At least, according to data from Instagram, which found the most popular Thanksgiving pies vary from state to state.

Ahead of the holiday, the social media giant did some pie homework and released a map of the most popular Thanksgiving pies this year. Eight flavors were sliced up: cherry, cranberry, pecan, pumpkin, sweet potato, blueberry, strawberry, and apple. And, according to Instagram, it seems cranberry and sweet potato pie were the top favorites.

Apparently, cranberry pie is a hit after turkey in Kansas, Massachusetts, Iowa, Rhode Island, Vermont, Minnesota, Oregon, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Washington, Illinois, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Montana.

Sweet potato pie is the go-to for families in Virginia, Ohio, Mississippi, Washington, D.C., Louisiana, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Delaware, Maryland, Georgia, and Tennessee.

In California, Nevada, and Arizona, pumpkin pie seems to be law of the land, and Floridians and Texans really dig pecan pie. And Connecticut is the only state that likes apple pie, apparently.

Instagram came to these findings by tallying up likes and mentions of pie flavors over the past month from the app's newsfeeds and story posts.

Popular Thanksgiving pies by state on Instagram Instagram

Here is a more comprehensive breakdown of Instagram's findings:

Cranberry: Kansas, Massachusetts, Iowa, Rhode Island, Vermont, Minnesota, Oregon, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Washington, Illinois, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Montana

Kansas, Massachusetts, Iowa, Rhode Island, Vermont, Minnesota, Oregon, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Washington, Illinois, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Montana Cherry: Michigan, New Mexico, Colorado, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Missouri

Michigan, New Mexico, Colorado, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Missouri Pecan: South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Texas, Arkansas, and Indiana

South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Texas, Arkansas, and Indiana Pumpkin: California, Nevada, and Arizona

California, Nevada, and Arizona Sweet Potato: Virginia, Ohio Mississippi, Washington, D.C., Louisiana, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Delaware, Maryland, Georgia, and Tennessee

Virginia, Ohio Mississippi, Washington, D.C., Louisiana, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Delaware, Maryland, Georgia, and Tennessee Blueberry: New York, Oklahoma, Maine, Alaska, New Jersey, and Utah

New York, Oklahoma, Maine, Alaska, New Jersey, and Utah Strawberry: South Dakota, Idaho, Kentucky, and Hawaii

South Dakota, Idaho, Kentucky, and Hawaii Apple: Connecticut

Thanksgiving pies aren't the only food preferences that vary by state. You might also want to check the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in your state ahead of your family's dinner to spark up a little debate. Beyond food, folks have also weighed in on other pressing Thanksgiving matters. Like, who's responsible for cleaning up the kitchen? According to a poll by YouGov, 42% of respondents feel those who didn't cook at all should wash the dishes, while 39% say everyone should pitch in.

Whoever cleans up, hopefully everyone has a belly of delicious food on Thanksgiving, including a slice — or two — of your favorite pie. And a slice to go, please and thank you!