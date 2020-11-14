With Thanksgiving around the corner, now is the time to start thinking about which side dishes will join that juicy turkey on the table. But that decision may all gobble down to where you live, according to new data on the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes by state compiled by career site Zippia.

Zippia used Google Trends to map out what families intend to serve this Thanksgiving across the country. For example, 10 states favored mashed potatoes as their top side dish. Hello, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Washington, and Wisconsin. But, surprisingly, Idaho, also known as the Potato State, didn't favor buttery mashed potatoes Instead, Idahoans apparently prefer green bean casserole.

Over in Oregon, folks appear to love some warm biscuits, while those in Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, and West Virginia like rolls on the table. Macaroni and cheese appears to be a favorite along the east coast, including the Carolinas.

Despite their notoriety for lobster, Maine apparently says no to claws and yes to side salads for their Thanksgiving dinners. Floridians love their sweet potato casseroles and dressing is the law of the land in Alabama. Over in The Bayou State, expect some kind of creole/cajun cornbread dressing on the table.

New Hampshire was the only state where cranberry sauce was a must-have at the table. And another appealing dish came from The Hoosier State of Indiana — deviled eggs.

Here's a full breakdown of Zippia's findings:

Alabama : Dressing

: Dressing Alaska : Hashbrown casserole

: Hashbrown casserole Arizona : Green bean casserole

: Green bean casserole Arkansas : White Gravy

: White Gravy California : Mashed Potatoes

: Mashed Potatoes Colorado : Mashed Potatoes

: Mashed Potatoes Connecticut : Mashed Potatoes

: Mashed Potatoes Delaware : Mac And Cheese

: Mac And Cheese District of Columbia : Mac And Cheese

: Mac And Cheese Florida : Sweet Potato Casserole

: Sweet Potato Casserole Georgia : Mac And Cheese

: Mac And Cheese Hawaii : Turkey gravy

: Turkey gravy Idaho : Green bean casserole

: Green bean casserole Illinois : Mashed Potatoes

: Mashed Potatoes Indiana : Deviled Eggs

: Deviled Eggs Iowa : Corn

: Corn Kansas : Cream Corn

: Cream Corn Kentucky : Broccoli Casserole

: Broccoli Casserole Louisiana : Cornbread Dressing

: Cornbread Dressing Maine : Side Salad

: Side Salad Maryland : Mac And Cheese

: Mac And Cheese Massachusetts : Stuffing

: Stuffing Michigan : Green bean casserole

: Green bean casserole Minnesota : Mashed Potatoes

: Mashed Potatoes Mississippi : Baked Sweet Potatoes

: Baked Sweet Potatoes Missouri : Rolls

: Rolls Montana : Mashed Potatoes

: Mashed Potatoes Nebraska : Green bean casserole

: Green bean casserole Nevada : Mashed Potatoes

: Mashed Potatoes New Hampshire : Cranberry Sauce

: Cranberry Sauce New Jersey : Stuffing

: Stuffing New Mexico : Green bean casserole

: Green bean casserole New York : Stuffing

: Stuffing North Carolina : Mac And Cheese

: Mac And Cheese North Dakota : Mashed Potatoes

: Mashed Potatoes Ohio : Green bean casserole

: Green bean casserole Oklahoma : Rolls

: Rolls Oregon : Biscuits

: Biscuits Pennsylvania : Stuffing

: Stuffing Rhode Island : Stuffing

: Stuffing South Carolina : Mac And Cheese

: Mac And Cheese South Dakota : Crescent Rolls

: Crescent Rolls Tennessee : Sweet Potato Casserole

: Sweet Potato Casserole Texas : Green bean casserole

: Green bean casserole Utah : Rolls

: Rolls Vermont : Stuffing

: Stuffing Virginia : Mac And Cheese

: Mac And Cheese Washington : Mashed Potatoes

: Mashed Potatoes West Virginia : Rolls

: Rolls Wisconsin : Mashed Potatoes

: Mashed Potatoes Wyoming: Brown Gravy

To make these calls, Zippia examined the month of November 2019 to see what people were looking for to prep for last Thanksgiving. "Traffic for most Thanksgiving sides skyrockets on Thanksgiving day," Zippia wrote in its report. "Turns out, when you’re googling 'how to make mashed potatoes,' so [is] most of America."

But just because you're in certain states where a specific dish seems to reign supreme, at least in Google searches, don't limit yourself on the array of side dishes you and your family could whip up together for the holidays, during a safe, socially distanced small gathering, of course. And while you're cooking, don't forget to turn on A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.