It’s hit or miss among my parent friends as far as how well everyone gets along with their mother-in-laws. It can be a tricky relationship — in-law relationships of all kinds are always a little complicated — but as far as my mother-in-law goes, I refer to her as my mother-in-love. She’s really great, and I think she raised a great man. And if you’re lucky enough to be in the same boat as me, you should definitely let your mother-in-law know how much she means to you. Even if your relationship has ups and downs, these mother-in-law poems might help bring you back to a sense of appreciation. After all, she raised the person you love — and if you’re a parent yourself, you understand that raising kids is a lot of work. She may not be perfect — who is? — but she’s the human who birthed your favorite human. That’s worth celebrating.

Whether you’re looking for poems for mother-in-laws, to celebrate a holiday with a card, an engraved mug, or a print, or if you’re looking for mother-in-law poems to embroider on a handkerchief or a beautiful keepsake note for your wedding day, I’ve got you covered with these 15 poems for your mother-in-law.

1 “You Are the Best One I Know” by Unknown MoMo Productions/DigitalVision/Getty Images You are the best one I know Yes, I know that you are my hubby's mom But to me you are like my mom So good to take things in your stride So good that you stay strong I have learned so much from you And I know that you are so true Blessed to have a loving mom in law Yes as loving as you

2 “Dear Mother-in-Law” by Michael Weber To the mother of my wife I have some things to say So many things to thank you for Lord, help me find a way I see your love in my wife's eyes The way you held her close Of all the people in your life She knows you loved her most! Your love spills out with every breath With every sigh and laugh When she tells of you and dad in some hilarious gaff And when she looks at me With soft and tender eyes I know it's 'cause her heart was filled With love from someone wise From her youth she heard the words That strengthened her young soul And now those words pour forth from her Like water from a bowl She builds the words, thoughts and deeds She learned from you, her Mom Into her own blessed children like a precious healing balm She weaves a strong yet tender wall Of Love around us all So all her children are kept safe From every slip and fall Every day I see your love In what she says and does And I say a prayer to God each day For your heart, your prayers and your loves

3 “Mother-in-Law” by Gene Graveline I want to thank you for being such a wonderful Mother-in-law. When I married your son, I had no way of knowing What a special role you would play in our lives. From the very beginning you have had a wonderful talent For being supportive and helpful. You’ve never been the kind of Mother-in-law who interfered. I’m sure there were times when you had to bite your tongue, But somehow you were always able to trust us, And to let us work things out for ourselves. Sometimes when I talk to other people, I realize just how lucky I am to have you as my Mother-in-law. You’ve always been so warm and loving, And willing to listen. As the years continue to unfold, I find that I Appreciate you more and more, and I’m so thankful That you are a part of my life. I have come to regard you as a very special woman, A wonderful mother, and a “gem” of a Mother-in-law, And I just wanted to tell you that I love you…I truly do.

4 “Untitled” by Jamie M. Buckley Your kindness has inspired me in more ways than one. The time we shared meant so much to me and I had a lot of fun. You taught me the true meaning of a mother's love. You reminded me when I was in doubt to look up above. Your strength is amazing through this hard time. You're more than a mother-in-law, you're a best friend of mine

5 “For My Mother-in-Law” by Wendy Johnson PhotoAlto/Anne-Sophie Bost/PhotoAlto Agency RF Collections/Getty Images You are the mother I received the day I wed your son And I just want to thank you mom for things that you have done. You have given me a gracious man With whom I share my life You are his lovely mother and I his lucky wife. You used to pat his little head And now I hold his hand You raised in love a little boy Then gave to me a man.

6 “Untitled” I am thankful that I have got A mom-in-law who I love a lot I am grateful that I have a second mom Whose motherly advice is like a healing balm All mothers-in-law should take a cue From a woman as sweet as you

7 “You Are Not Just My Mother-in-Law” by Unknown Oliver Rossi/Stone/Getty Images You are not just my mother-in-law. You are special to me. You are not just my husband’s mom I love you dearly My relationship with you Is not a formality that I share Today I want you to know For you, I really care.

8 “To My Mother” by Edgar Allen Poe Because I feel that, in the Heavens above, The angels, whispering to one another, Can find, among their burning terms of love, None so devotional as that of “Mother,” Therefore by that dear name, I long have called you – You who are more than mother unto me, And fill my heart of hearts, where Death installed you, In setting my Virginia’s spirit free. My mother – my own mother, who died early, Was but the mother of myself; but you Are mother to the one I loved so dearly, And thus are dearer than the mother I knew by that infinity with which my wife Was dearer to my soul than its soul-life.

9 “A Mother-in-Law Just Like You” by Unknown I just want to let you know You mean the world to me Only a heart as dear as yours Would give so unselfishly. The many things you’ve done All the times that you were there Help me know deep down inside How much you really care. Even though I might not say I appreciate all you do Richly blessed is how I feel Having a mother-in-law just like you.

10 “Mother-in-Law” by Unknown The first time that I met you I was nervous as could be; Unsure if you would like me, But you put me right at ease. You made me feel so welcome, And I knew you were sincere. You encouraged me with your kind words. You took away my fears. You treated me as your own In your very special way; Made me part of your family, And I treasure that each day. Thank you for accepting me, And loving me as you do. I thank God for your family And for blessing me with you.

11 “To My Other Mother” by Unknown Halfpoint Images/Moment/Getty Images You are the other mom I got the day I wed your daughter And I just want to thank you mother For the lovely things you’d done. You are a lovely mother And I am a lucky man! I wonder if you know how much You’ve added to my life’s plan. You used to pat her little head, And now I hold her hand. You raised in love a little girl, you Gave me then a wife!

12 “To My Mother-in-Law” by Unknown I think I’m the most blessed bride on earth Just look at what I’ve received a wonderful husband to love and a Mother-in-Heart sent just for me. Your son told me all about you, about the kind of person you are How you’ve given your life to your family along with your heart. I hope I’m all you dreamed for him I know I’ll fail at a lot of things, but from this day forward I’ll be grateful you were sent to me.

13 “Mother-in-Law” by Unknown Mother-in-law they say, and yet, Somehow I simply can’t forget ‘Twas you who watched his baby ways Who taught him his first hymn of praise, Who smiled on him with loving pride When he first toddled by your side. Mother-in-law but, oh ‘twas you Who taught him to be kind and true When he was tired, almost asleep ‘Twas your arms he used to creep And when he bruised his tiny knee, ‘Twas you who kissed it tenderly Mother-in-law they say, and yet, Somehow I shall never forget How very much I owe To you, who taught him how to grow. You taught your son to look above, You made him the man I love, And so I think of that today, And then with thankful heart I say Our mother

14 “To My Beautiful Mother in Law” by Unknown Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images I can see his face in yours when it gleams. Thank you for raising the man of my dreams, And for supporting us through The peace and the extremes I hold you in the highest of esteems. Thank you for welcoming me into your family.

15 “My Mom And Mine Is” by Unknown My mom and mine is My husband’s mom is mine too There is a special bond without any clue Don’t know when I came so close to you Don’t know how it all started and true Today I have in you my best friend The purity from my heart and no present Coz no one is as wonderful as you are Whether you stay near or you stay far You will always remain in my heart My most amazing mom-in-law! God bless you!

Hopefully one of these mother-in-law poems speaks to you, and you can put it in a card, a print, a handkerchief, or even engraved on a mug.