15 Mother-In-Law Poems To Honor A Very Special Person

She’s one-of-a-kind.

by Abi Berwager Schreier

It’s hit or miss among my parent friends as far as how well everyone gets along with their mother-in-laws. It can be a tricky relationship — in-law relationships of all kinds are always a little complicated — but as far as my mother-in-law goes, I refer to her as my mother-in-love. She’s really great, and I think she raised a great man. And if you’re lucky enough to be in the same boat as me, you should definitely let your mother-in-law know how much she means to you. Even if your relationship has ups and downs, these mother-in-law poems might help bring you back to a sense of appreciation. After all, she raised the person you love — and if you’re a parent yourself, you understand that raising kids is a lot of work. She may not be perfect — who is? — but she’s the human who birthed your favorite human. That’s worth celebrating.

Whether you’re looking for poems for mother-in-laws, to celebrate a holiday with a card, an engraved mug, or a print, or if you’re looking for mother-in-law poems to embroider on a handkerchief or a beautiful keepsake note for your wedding day, I’ve got you covered with these 15 poems for your mother-in-law.

1

“You Are the Best One I Know” by Unknown

You are the best one I know

Yes, I know that you are my hubby's mom

But to me you are like my mom

So good to take things in your stride

So good that you stay strong

I have learned so much from you

And I know that you are so true

Blessed to have a loving mom in law

Yes as loving as you

2

“Dear Mother-in-Law” by Michael Weber

To the mother of my wife

I have some things to say

So many things to thank you for

Lord, help me find a way

I see your love in my wife's eyes

The way you held her close

Of all the people in your life

She knows you loved her most!

Your love spills out with every breath

With every sigh and laugh

When she tells of you and dad

in some hilarious gaff

And when she looks at me

With soft and tender eyes

I know it's 'cause her heart was filled

With love from someone wise

From her youth she heard the words

That strengthened her young soul

And now those words pour forth from her

Like water from a bowl

She builds the words, thoughts and deeds

She learned from you, her Mom

Into her own blessed children

like a precious healing balm

She weaves a strong yet tender wall

Of Love around us all

So all her children are kept safe

From every slip and fall

Every day I see your love

In what she says and does

And I say a prayer to God each day

For your heart, your prayers and your loves

3

“Mother-in-Law” by Gene Graveline

I want to thank you for being such a wonderful Mother-in-law.

When I married your son, I had no way of knowing

What a special role you would play in our lives.

From the very beginning you have had a wonderful talent

For being supportive and helpful.

You’ve never been the kind of Mother-in-law who interfered.

I’m sure there were times when you had to bite your tongue,

But somehow you were always able to trust us,

And to let us work things out for ourselves.

Sometimes when I talk to other people,

I realize just how lucky I am to have you as my Mother-in-law.

You’ve always been so warm and loving,

And willing to listen.

As the years continue to unfold, I find that I

Appreciate you more and more, and I’m so thankful

That you are a part of my life.

I have come to regard you as a very special woman,

A wonderful mother, and a “gem” of a Mother-in-law,

And I just wanted to tell you that I love you…I truly do.

4

“Untitled” by Jamie M. Buckley

Your kindness has inspired me in more ways than one.

The time we shared meant so much to me and I had a lot of fun.

You taught me the true meaning of a mother's love.

You reminded me when I was in doubt to look up above.

Your strength is amazing through this hard time.

You're more than a mother-in-law, you're a best friend of mine

5

“For My Mother-in-Law” by Wendy Johnson

You are the mother I received the day I wed your son

And I just want to thank you mom for things that you have done.

You have given me a gracious man

With whom I share my life

You are his lovely mother and

I his lucky wife.

You used to pat his little head

And now I hold his hand

You raised in love a little boy

Then gave to me a man.

6

“Untitled”

I am thankful that I have got

A mom-in-law who I love a lot

I am grateful that I have a second mom

Whose motherly advice is like a healing balm

All mothers-in-law should take a cue

From a woman as sweet as you

7

“You Are Not Just My Mother-in-Law” by Unknown

You are not just my mother-in-law.

You are special to me.

You are not just my husband’s mom

I love you dearly

My relationship with you

Is not a formality that I share

Today I want you to know

For you, I really care.

8

“To My Mother” by Edgar Allen Poe

Because I feel that, in the Heavens above,

The angels, whispering to one another,

Can find, among their burning terms of love,

None so devotional as that of “Mother,”

Therefore by that dear name, I long have called you –

You who are more than mother unto me,

And fill my heart of hearts, where Death installed you,

In setting my Virginia’s spirit free.

My mother – my own mother, who died early,

Was but the mother of myself; but you

Are mother to the one I loved so dearly,

And thus are dearer than the mother I knew

by that infinity with which my wife

Was dearer to my soul than its soul-life.

9

“A Mother-in-Law Just Like You” by Unknown

I just want to let you know

You mean the world to me

Only a heart as dear as yours

Would give so unselfishly.

The many things you’ve done

All the times that you were there

Help me know deep down inside

How much you really care.

Even though I might not say

I appreciate all you do

Richly blessed is how I feel

Having a mother-in-law just like you.

10

“Mother-in-Law” by Unknown

The first time that I met you

I was nervous as could be;

Unsure if you would like me,

But you put me right at ease.

You made me feel so welcome,

And I knew you were sincere.

You encouraged me with your kind words.

You took away my fears.

You treated me as your own

In your very special way;

Made me part of your family,

And I treasure that each day.

Thank you for accepting me,

And loving me as you do.

I thank God for your family

And for blessing me with you.

11

“To My Other Mother” by Unknown

You are the other mom I got the day I wed your daughter

And I just want to thank you mother

For the lovely things you’d done.

You are a lovely mother

And I am a lucky man!

I wonder if you know how much

You’ve added to my life’s plan.

You used to pat her little head,

And now I hold her hand.

You raised in love a little girl, you

Gave me then a wife!

12

“To My Mother-in-Law” by Unknown

I think I’m the most blessed bride on earth

Just look at what I’ve received

a wonderful husband to love

and a Mother-in-Heart sent just for me.

Your son told me all about you,

about the kind of person you are

How you’ve given your life to your family

along with your heart.

I hope I’m all you dreamed for him

I know I’ll fail at a lot of things,

but from this day forward I’ll be grateful

you were sent to me.

13

“Mother-in-Law” by Unknown

Mother-in-law they say, and yet,

Somehow I simply can’t forget

‘Twas you who watched his baby ways

Who taught him his first hymn of praise,

Who smiled on him with loving pride

When he first toddled by your side.

Mother-in-law but, oh ‘twas you

Who taught him to be kind and true

When he was tired, almost asleep

‘Twas your arms he used to creep

And when he bruised his tiny knee,

‘Twas you who kissed it tenderly

Mother-in-law they say, and yet,

Somehow I shall never forget

How very much I owe

To you, who taught him how to grow.

You taught your son to look above,

You made him the man I love,

And so I think of that today,

And then with thankful heart I say

Our mother

14

“To My Beautiful Mother in Law” by Unknown

I can see his face in yours when it gleams.

Thank you for raising the man of my dreams,

And for supporting us through

The peace and the extremes

I hold you in the highest of esteems.

Thank you for welcoming me into your family.

15

“My Mom And Mine Is” by Unknown

My mom and mine is

My husband’s mom is mine too

There is a special bond without any clue

Don’t know when I came so close to you

Don’t know how it all started and true

Today I have in you my best friend

The purity from my heart and no present

Coz no one is as wonderful as you are

Whether you stay near or you stay far

You will always remain in my heart

My most amazing mom-in-law!

God bless you!

Hopefully one of these mother-in-law poems speaks to you, and you can put it in a card, a print, a handkerchief, or even engraved on a mug.