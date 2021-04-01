20 Mother's Day Decoration Ideas For Any Type Of Celebration

Mother’s Day 2021 is Sunday, May 9. And while that might sound like a long time away, in the midst of the spring whirl, it will be here before you know it. Whether you’re planning a big brunch or an afternoon cookout, you can make the day more special for Ma by including some fun decorations. Perhaps a little something like one of these 20 Mother's Day decoration ideas.

For the crafters amongst us, there are plenty of DIY concepts, from tablescape inspirations to floral arrangements to banners and garlands. But not everyone enjoys working with glue guns. For you, there are options to buy. Thanks to savvy decor retailers, today there are all kinds of Mother’s Day-themed ideas you can shop to make your space party-ready.

And you should. Getting a great gift is a absolutely a must for Mom, but consider how much you can improve your mama’s day by making the space you share to celebrate it feel really all about her. Need convincing? Just remember all the times she raced your lunch to school for you when you forgot, or stood up for you to a playground bully, or worked extra hours to buy you your first bike. Enough said.

1 A Beautiful Burlap Banner Burlap Happy Mothers Day Banner Amazon $10.99 see on amazon Imagine your mom pulling you to your house and spotting this hanging from the front porch. What a lovely surprise! And a relatively inexpensive one at that.

2 A Balloon Banner Happy Mother's Day Balloon Set Decoration Amazon $13.99 $15.99 see on amazon Balloons make a big statement. If that’s what you’re looking for on Mother’s Day, consider this kit packed with not just Happy Mother’s Day letter balloons, but a handful of other decorative inflatables as well.

3 DIY Rainbow Heart Wreath A Little Craft in Your Day Getting kids involved in decorating for Mother’s Day is a great way to share the holiday love. This simple heart wreath from A Little Craft in Your Day is easy to create and looks good enough to display.

4 Happy Mother's Day Banner Happy Mother's Day Banner Amazon $12.99 see on amazon You don’t have to decorate your house. You can secretly decorate your mom’s entryway by hanging these two banners on either side of her door for a fun Mother’s Day surprise.

5 A Pretty Posey A Pretty Life in the Suburbs The beauty of Mother’s Day falling in spring is it gives you an opportunity to shop your own garden for decorations. For instance, this pretty posey wrapped in burlap from A Pretty Life in the Suburbs can decorate your table, then go home with mom as a bonus gift.

6 A Humorous Cake Topper Aunt Peaches OK, so the blog Aunt Peaches originally suggested this idea for Father’s Day, but it’s worth stealing for Mother’s Day as well. Basically you take a funny photo of your mom, print a bunch of copies, cut it out, add a sparkly crown, then attach skewers to the photos and poke them into slices of cake. Genius.

7 A Crafty Clay Planter A Beautiful Mess Making the table look nice is as much about choosing the silverware and flowers as it is about the containers you put those blooms in. This little clay planter can be made at home using A Beautiful Mess’ instructions

8 A Photo Centerpiece Julie Blanner One of the more clever centerpiece designs, here Julie Blanner takes a photograph, submerges it in a glass vase, then fills it with flowers for a truly one of a kind decorative detail.

9 A Felt Wreath HeartfeltBlooms Pink Felt Flower Hoop Wreath Etsy $69 see on etsy Real blooms are great but how about a wreath that won’t wilt? This pretty felt one from Etsy is a springy item your mom can keep after the festivities have ended.

10 Happy Mothers' Day Backdrop Banner JamesPrintsBackdrop Flower Wall & Grass Backdrop Happy Mothers' Day Banner Etsy $16.19 see on etsy Often called a “step and repeat” in the celebrity world, this banner can be used as a backdrop for fun family photos. If you have a big crowd coming for Mother’s Day, get one of these to capture all kinds of great shots.

11 Stenciled Burlap Birthdate Canvas Hands Occupied If you like to get a little sentimental with your decor, then consider this idea featured on Hands Occupied. You stencil burlap with the date your mom became a mom and the date she became a grandma, then display it on Mother’s Day for her to enjoy.

12 Pretty Napkin Bouquets HomeyOhMy Making the table as beautiful as possible is a must on Mother’s Day. One way to do this is by adding individual mini bouquets to each setting placed atop the napkins as HomeyOhMy does here.

13 DIY Mini Mother’s Day Garland HomeyOhMy Send a sweet message of love via the delivery of your mom’s meal with this charming mini garland idea, also from HomeyOhMy.

14 Paper Flower Wall Lovely Indeed If ever there was a time to be “extra” Mother’s Day is it. Why not go the extra mile and create an entire wall of paper flowers for your mom to enjoy? Lovely Indeed has all the instructions to make it a reality.

15 Paper and Ribbon Bottle Vase Rosyscription If you don’t have a lot of time but still want to make a pretty centerpiece, Rosyscriptions paper and ribbon bottle vase upcycles a plastic bottle to make a lovely piece of Mother’s Day decor.

16 Table Confetti Paper and Snitch What’s a Mother’s Day dinner party without a little confetti? Throw caution to the wind and let the wild rumpus begin with this easy to create personal confetti bottle from Paper and Stitch.

17 Mother’s Day Flower Picks MemoryKeepsakeParty Mother's Day Flower Picks Etsy $10.99 see on etsy Add a little fun to your arrangements with these flower picks you can poke into in any floral display.

18 World’s Best Mom Balloon World's Best Mom Balloon Party City $14.99 see on party city She’s the best, right? Tell her so with this fun balloon.

19 Mom Straws Mom Straws Target $15.99 see on target Sip in style with these straws that sport the word “MOM” in big bold sparkly letters.

20 Marbled Party Crackers Set of 6 Spring Marbled Party Crackers $98 see on house and parties Have a cracking good time by popping these party crackers at the end of your fete. Filled with fun items like costume jewelry and paper crowns, they also come with a prompt that each attendee must perform.

Ready to spoil mom now? Get decorating to show her how much she means to you.