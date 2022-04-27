These Happy Mother's Day Quotes Send Just The Right Message To Your Stepmom

Mother’s Day is meant to be a celebratory day honoring motherhood, but it also brings up the potential for sadness and hurt feelings, especially if you have a blended family, as stepmothers are sometimes unintentionally forgotten on the day. These Happy Mother’s Day quotes for stepmoms will make sure that everyone who has had a hand in raising you feels honored and acknowledged on the day. And whether you are a stepmom yourself or you have a stepmom, these quotes will hit home.

Anyone who’s seen Cinderella or The Parent Trap is familiar with the evil stepmother trope, and while it can be fun to watch it play out on screen, it’s far from the reality of most stepmom/ stepchildren relationships. These quotes give a nod to both the joy and the effort it takes to build a blended family. Whether you make a tribute to her on Instagram or write one of these quotes in a Mother’s Day card (they make cards specifically for stepmoms too) she will certainly appreciate the effort and the acknowledgment. And maybe you can even stream the classic 1998 movie Stepmom, which takes the evil stepmom trope in a new direction, and is a total tearjerker.

Mother’s Day quotes if you are a stepmom

“However motherhood comes to you, it’s a miracle.” — Valerie Harper

“Little souls find their way to you, whether they’re from your womb or someone else’s.” —Sheryl Crow

“Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother.” — Oprah

“Being a mother is an attitude, not a biological relation.” — Robert A. Heinlein

“Parenthood requires love, not DNA.” — Unknown

“Love runs stronger than blood. Deeper than any name you could give me.” — Andrew Peterson

"Stop thinking that things are going to be perfect. It's not going to happen. The kids will not get along all the time, the house will not always be quiet, you will not always hear 'please' and 'thank you.' It isn't realistic. What is realistic is taking stock of how incredibly lucky you are to have more children to love and to guide." — Kellee Mulkerin-Ford

“I’m grateful that being a stepmom has taught me that there is no shame in admitting you don’t have it together all the time.” — Jamie Scrimgeour

Mother’s Day quotes for your stepmom

“Being a parent wasn’t just about bearing a child. It was about bearing witness to its life.” — Jodi Picoult

“The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other’s life.” — Richard Bach

“Children can never have too many positive adult role models in their lives.” — Unknown

"Pick your battles with everyone, including yourself... remind yourself everyday that you have been given another chance at love and cherish that opportunity." — Jessica Warrick

Mother’s Day quotes for blended families

“Becoming a blended family means mixing, mingling, scrambling, and sometimes muddling our way through delicate family issues, complicated relationships, and individual differences, hurts, and fears. But through it all, we are learning to love like a family.” — Tom Frydenger

“You’re facing one of the most important challenges of your life. Yet, being a member of a blended family can be an exciting adventure for all concerned.” — Kathie M. Thompson

"One of the most important lessons our children have learned from our divorces is that some things in life can come to an end, but that's okay because something new is manifested. In our case, it's a blended family that has respect, love, trust, authenticity, and a sense of fun." — Jennifer Kessler

“In truth, a family is what you make it. It’s made strong not by the number of heads counted at the dinner table, but by the rituals you help create, the memories you share, the commitment of time, caring, and love you show to one another, and by the hopes you have for the future as individuals and as a unit.” — Marge Kennedy

These quotes are so special for so many moms, you’re bound to strike a chord with your stepmom this Mother’s Day if you share one with them this year. Just remember, these words hold special meaning all year long.