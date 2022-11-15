When it comes to seasonal drinks, cider is a classic, but when you want a cozy cocktail on a cold night, mulled wine is where it’s at. The way drinking a mug of mulled wine just warms me from the inside out really amps up my already heightened sense of seasonal joy. Naturally, that means I want to post on social media about it. And for that, I need a mulled wine Instagram caption that’s as spicy and fulfilling as the drink itself.
The holidays wouldn’t be the same without a pot of mulled wine simmering on the stovetop. When that tantalizing aroma hits my nostrils, it just fills my soul with warmth. Plus, it’s pretty. A glass of deep crimson mulled wine with bright orange slices and a cinnamon stick garnish is sheer seasonal perfection. Celebrate and share the spirit with these mulled wine Instagram captions.
Mulled wine prep Instagram captions
- Even my wine is getting into the spirit of the season.
- Working nine to wine.
- Time to un-wined.
- Wine not?
- Sip happens. Mulled wine helps.
- Officially mulled wine weather.
- But first, mulled wine.
- I don’t complain about the holiday season, I just wine about it.
- It’s wine o’clock somewhere.
- Tonight’s forecast: 100% chance of mulled wine.
- I’ll never be Bordeaux of mulled wine.
- The holidays a perfectly acceptable reason to (mulled) wine.
- Mulled wine is my love language.
Mulled wine Instagram captions for drinking a glass with dinner
- Red lips and mulled wine sips.
- I make grape decisions.
- Drinkin’ mulled wine and feelin’ fine.
- Having a grape time, all the time.
- Peppermint mocha by day, mulled wine by night.
- The holidays make me wine.
- Pouring mulled wine like there is Pinot tomorrow.
- Hardest decision today: mug or glass?
- On cloud (mulled) wine.
- Just me and my good friend mulled wine.
- Save water, drink mulled wine.
- You had me at mulled wine.
- I take life one sip at a time.
Mulled wine Instagram captions for a pot on the stove or table
- Let’s mull it over some wine.
- Spice, spice baby.
- I’m gonna need a Napa after all this mulled wine.
- It’s not good to keep things bottled up, so my wine is on the stove.
- Happy mulled wine season to those who celebrate.
- Smile! I have mulled wine.
- Not afraid to spice things up — wine included.
- Mulled wine is poetry in a crockpot.
- Home is where my mulled wine is.
- So grapeful for my mulled wine.
- How Merlot can you go?
- Sleigh all day, mulled wine all night.
- Mulled wine tasting on my couch tonight. Be there or be square.
Instagram captions for mulled wine toasts
- To good friends and better mulled wine!
- Love the mulled wine you’re with.
- Be as merry as your mulled wine.
- Cheers to pour decisions!
- Great minds drink alike.
- Sip, sip, hooray!
- When I sip, you sip, we sip.
- Mulled wine flies when you’re having fun!
- Partners in (mulled) wine.
- Life’s short. Drink mulled wine.
These mulled wine Instagram captions are the perfect excuse to grab your cinnamon sticks and make a batch — you know, just in case you need one.