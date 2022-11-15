When it comes to seasonal drinks, cider is a classic, but when you want a cozy cocktail on a cold night, mulled wine is where it’s at. The way drinking a mug of mulled wine just warms me from the inside out really amps up my already heightened sense of seasonal joy. Naturally, that means I want to post on social media about it. And for that, I need a mulled wine Instagram caption that’s as spicy and fulfilling as the drink itself.

The holidays wouldn’t be the same without a pot of mulled wine simmering on the stovetop. When that tantalizing aroma hits my nostrils, it just fills my soul with warmth. Plus, it’s pretty. A glass of deep crimson mulled wine with bright orange slices and a cinnamon stick garnish is sheer seasonal perfection. Celebrate and share the spirit with these mulled wine Instagram captions.

Mulled wine prep Instagram captions

Even my wine is getting into the spirit of the season.

Working nine to wine.

Time to un-wined.

Wine not?

Sip happens. Mulled wine helps.

Officially mulled wine weather.

But first, mulled wine.

I don’t complain about the holiday season, I just wine about it.

It’s wine o’clock somewhere.

Tonight’s forecast: 100% chance of mulled wine.

I’ll never be Bordeaux of mulled wine.

The holidays a perfectly acceptable reason to (mulled) wine.

Mulled wine is my love language.

istetiana/Moment/Getty Images

Mulled wine Instagram captions for drinking a glass with dinner

Red lips and mulled wine sips.

I make grape decisions.

Drinkin’ mulled wine and feelin’ fine.

Having a grape time, all the time.

Peppermint mocha by day, mulled wine by night.

The holidays make me wine.

Pouring mulled wine like there is Pinot tomorrow.

Hardest decision today: mug or glass?

On cloud (mulled) wine.

Just me and my good friend mulled wine.

On cloud mulled wine.

Save water, drink mulled wine.

You had me at mulled wine.

I take life one sip at a time.

Mulled wine Instagram captions for a pot on the stove or table

Let’s mull it over some wine.

Spice, spice baby.

I’m gonna need a Napa after all this mulled wine.

It’s not good to keep things bottled up, so my wine is on the stove.

Happy mulled wine season to those who celebrate.

Smile! I have mulled wine.

Not afraid to spice things up — wine included.

Mulled wine is poetry in a crockpot.

Home is where my mulled wine is.

So grapeful for my mulled wine.

How Merlot can you go?

Sleigh all day, mulled wine all night.

Mulled wine tasting on my couch tonight. Be there or be square.

Instagram captions for mulled wine toasts

To good friends and better mulled wine!

Love the mulled wine you’re with.

Be as merry as your mulled wine.

Cheers to pour decisions!

Great minds drink alike.

Sip, sip, hooray!

When I sip, you sip, we sip.

Mulled wine flies when you’re having fun!

Partners in (mulled) wine.

Life’s short. Drink mulled wine.

These mulled wine Instagram captions are the perfect excuse to grab your cinnamon sticks and make a batch — you know, just in case you need one.