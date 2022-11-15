Seasonal Sips

Two cups of autumn mulled wine for mulled wine instagram captions.
50 Mulled Wine Instagram Captions

When it comes to seasonal drinks, cider is a classic, but when you want a cozy cocktail on a cold night, mulled wine is where it’s at. The way drinking a mug of mulled wine just warms me from the inside out really amps up my already heightened sense of seasonal joy. Naturally, that means I want to post on social media about it. And for that, I need a mulled wine Instagram caption that’s as spicy and fulfilling as the drink itself.

The holidays wouldn’t be the same without a pot of mulled wine simmering on the stovetop. When that tantalizing aroma hits my nostrils, it just fills my soul with warmth. Plus, it’s pretty. A glass of deep crimson mulled wine with bright orange slices and a cinnamon stick garnish is sheer seasonal perfection. Celebrate and share the spirit with these mulled wine Instagram captions.

Mulled wine prep Instagram captions

  • Even my wine is getting into the spirit of the season.
  • Working nine to wine.
  • Time to un-wined.
  • Wine not?
  • Sip happens. Mulled wine helps.
  • Officially mulled wine weather.
  • But first, mulled wine.
  • I don’t complain about the holiday season, I just wine about it.
  • It’s wine o’clock somewhere.
  • Tonight’s forecast: 100% chance of mulled wine.
  • I’ll never be Bordeaux of mulled wine.
  • The holidays a perfectly acceptable reason to (mulled) wine.
  • Mulled wine is my love language.
Mulled wine Instagram captions for drinking a glass with dinner

  • Red lips and mulled wine sips.
  • I make grape decisions.
  • Drinkin’ mulled wine and feelin’ fine.
  • Having a grape time, all the time.
  • Peppermint mocha by day, mulled wine by night.
  • The holidays make me wine.
  • Pouring mulled wine like there is Pinot tomorrow.
  • Hardest decision today: mug or glass?
  • On cloud (mulled) wine.
  • Just me and my good friend mulled wine.
  • Save water, drink mulled wine.
  • You had me at mulled wine.
  • I take life one sip at a time.

Mulled wine Instagram captions for a pot on the stove or table

  • Let’s mull it over some wine.
  • Spice, spice baby.
  • I’m gonna need a Napa after all this mulled wine.
  • It’s not good to keep things bottled up, so my wine is on the stove.
  • Happy mulled wine season to those who celebrate.
  • Smile! I have mulled wine.
  • Not afraid to spice things up — wine included.
  • Mulled wine is poetry in a crockpot.
  • Home is where my mulled wine is.
  • So grapeful for my mulled wine.
  • How Merlot can you go?
  • Sleigh all day, mulled wine all night.
  • Mulled wine tasting on my couch tonight. Be there or be square.

Instagram captions for mulled wine toasts

  • To good friends and better mulled wine!
  • Love the mulled wine you’re with.
  • Be as merry as your mulled wine.
  • Cheers to pour decisions!
  • Great minds drink alike.
  • Sip, sip, hooray!
  • When I sip, you sip, we sip.
  • Mulled wine flies when you’re having fun!
  • Partners in (mulled) wine.
  • Life’s short. Drink mulled wine.

These mulled wine Instagram captions are the perfect excuse to grab your cinnamon sticks and make a batch — you know, just in case you need one.