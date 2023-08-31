Fall is nearly here, which means it’s time to put away the vibrant cherry reds and summer neon polishes and embrace earthy, autumnal colors on your nails. While which colors are in season doesn’t change much year to year (brights in summer, jewel tones for cooler months), there are some interesting new trends that pop up, like 2023’s mushroom nails. That’s right — mushroom nails are having a moment, and if you’re a fan all things spooky, dark, and magical, then you have to ask your nail artist for mushroom nails at least once this autumn (and maybe on repeat).
It’s there’s no telling exactly where the mushroom nails trend came from, but chances are it’s happening thanks to all the cottagecore home decor and fashion, and the adult fantasy novels taking over the bestsellers lists. Millennials who grew up loving Harry Potter now have disposable income, and we want to spend it making our homes, bookshelves — and now our nails — as magical as possible. Mushroom nails are the perfect autumn manicure for those of us who would be living in a fantasy novel, running a quaint potion shop on the edge of the village. Whether you like the idea of mushroom nails in bright colors, earth tones, or bold or subtle designs, there’s a look here for you.
So, which mushroom nails are you now obsessed with? Save all the inspo pics to show your nail artist, and see what kind of mushroom masterpieces they come up with for you.