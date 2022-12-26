In this digital age, it’s not uncommon to see your smart phone screen filled well wishes on a holiday. Much like holiday greetings written in a Christmas card, wishing the people you care about most a Happy New Year with a text message can be a sweet and thoughtful gesture. Need some inspiration? Whether it’s your New Year’s resolution to connect more with family and friends from afar or you simply want to send your tween a New Year’s quote they won’t roll their eyes at, this list New Year’s Eve text messages to send has you covered.

New Year’s Eve text messages for friends

Happy 2023, my friend!

Wishing you nothing but happiness in the year ahead.

Have a sparkly New Year!

Cheers to another year of friendship!

Thank you for being such a great friend. Happy New Year!

Here’s to the year we had and the new one ahead!

So thankful for our friendship! Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve!

While everyone is sending New Years wishes to friends old and new, I thought I’d send some your way, too!

May you live as long as you want and never want as long as you live. Happy New Year, my friend!

Heading into the New Year, I want to let you know how much I cherish our friendship.

May 2023 be an extraordinary one!

2023 is your year, my friend — I can’t wait to watch it unfold!

I hope your day starts with a smile and ends with champagne.

Onwards and upwards, my friend!

New Year’s Eve text messages for family members

A family like ours lights up every year with happiness and joy — I am lucky to be a part of it! Happy New Year to us all!

Families are like fudge: mostly sweet with a few nuts mixed in. Happy New Year!

Wishing my family nothing but happiness and love in 2023.

Wishing my favorite cousin a lovely New Year! Happy 2023!

We may not live close enough to watch the ball drop together, but you’re always in my thoughts. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year to the best grandma ever! I hope you party like it’s 1999.

Here’s to another year of pretending to like each other. Happy New Year, baby brother!

We all get the same 365 days. This year, lets make the days we spend as a family really count!

Happy New Year from our home to yours!

Wishing you many joyful memories made in the year ahead.

It’s time to forget the past and make a new start. Happy New Year to my precious family!

I can’t wait to see where 2023 takes our family!

As the sun sets on another year, I wish you good cheer!

Shutterstock

New Year’s Eve text messages for your children

New year, new you? No thanks. You’re perfect just the way you are!

A new year is a new chapter, and I can’t wait to see how your story unfolds.

Happy New Year to my favorite 11-year-old!

Each year with you fills my heart with joy. Happy New Year!

I can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store for you, kiddo!

Wishing you so much laughter and happiness in the New Year.

I’m so proud of all you’ve accomplished this year and am excited to see you grow even more in the year ahead.

Out with the old and in with the new!

Here’s to a bright year ahead!

I’ve been waiting 365 days to wish you a Happy New Year. It was so much fun last year, I just had to do it again!

Life is short. Dream big and make the most of the year ahead.

Romantic New Year’s Eve text messages for husbands and wives

Bidding a fond farewell to the old and saying hello to the shiny and new is always better when I’m with you.

Looking back on our last year together makes me so thankful. Happy New Year to my one and only.

Thanks for being my favorite person to kiss at midnight.

The most fun part of making New Year’s resolutions is breaking them. I can’t wait to mess ours up together.

With you by my side, I know this year will be the best one yet.

My the best day of our past be the worst day of our future. Happy New Year, my love.

When I count my blessings on New Year’s Eve, I count you twice.

Years may come and go, but my feelings for you will only grow stronger.

Cheers to New Year’s Eve wishes and champagne kisses with you!

With you by my side, I’m ready for whatever this year has in store.

Happy New Year to my favorite spouse!

You were the most beautiful part of last year and you’ll be the most beautiful part of this year, too.

You can think of the New Year’s Eve text messages that you send as sort of a virtual champagne glass clink. It’s a simple way to toast to the New Year with anyone in your life, near or far.