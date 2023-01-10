Weddings wouldn’t be complete without fabulous food, tons of happy tears, and great (yet sometimes groan-worthy) games. If you’re struggling to think of what to play, you could have guests design a wedding dress out of toilet paper, search for clues during a scavenger hunt, or do bridal shower bingo. Thing is, none of those games will give you a real sense of who the couple really is — but asking them Newlywed Game questions definitely will. They’re guaranteed to give a good laugh, and perhaps even inspire you to ask the same q’s of your partner, too.

When to play the Newlywed Game

A take on the popular 1960s show, The Newlywed Game quizzes couples on how well they know each other — from easy answers like what’s their favorite color to sexier stuff such as whether they prefer sleeping in the nude or not. But before you come up with Newlywed Game questions to ask, decide when and where you’re going to play the game first. After all, it can be done during any event leading up to the wedding (such as at the bridal shower, engagement party, bachelorette party), during the big day, or even at the post-wedding brunch the day after the main event. As such, the number of questions you’ll ask will depend on when you’re playing; remember, you don’t want wedding guests to have to sit through numerous Newlywed Game questions while they’re trying to enjoy their entrée. So tailor the total quantity of questions to a manageable number to give both the couple (and guests) a good time.

How to play the Newlywed Game

You can go a few different ways when you’re thinking of how to play the Newlywed Game. The easiest (and more time efficient) method is to send the couple a list of the Newlywed Game questions ahead of the event. Make sure that they don’t share or compare their answers before the event, though, so as not to spoil the fun. By having the q’s prior to the party, the couple won’t waste time trying to think up answers, which can be really fast paced and fun if you want to do a lighting round version of the game.

LumiNola/E+/Getty Images

If the couple prefers to play spontaneously at the party, you’ll need to assign someone to be the host. This person will announce the game and go over the rules, which are simple enough: for every right answer each person gives, they get one point. You’ll read a question from the list and have them guess what their partner has said. For example, if you ask the question, “Who said ‘I love you’ first?”, the couple should guess what their partner said. The Newlywed Game questions can be asked individually with one person leaving the room while the other gives their answers, and the returning person has to see if their answers match their partner’s. Or you can give the couple a dry erase board to write down their responses together and reveal the answers after each question.

How to win the Newlywed Game

On the original show hosted by Bob Eubanks, couples were challenged to see how well they knew each other. At the end of the show, the couple with the most points won the game, and got a grand prize, which could have been appliances, furniture, or a trip. If you’re hosting the game, you could give them something that they can use for the wedding — like cash — or a gift certificate to a spa for a day of relaxation prior to the big day. Or the game can simply be played for laughs and bragging rights.

Newlywed Game questions

Ready to play? Here are some questions to ask that are sure to get the party started.

How did you first meet your partner? What did they wear on your first date? Where did you go on your first date? What is your partner’s dream job? Who has the worst handwriting? Which one of you would win at UNO? What is your partner’s favorite breakfast? What would your partner do if they have the day off from work? Describe what you first thought of them in one word. What is the weirdest birthday gift your partner has ever given you? When did you know that they were "the one?" What is their favorite joke to tell? What is your partner’s guilty pleasure? What is their worst habit? Who is more adventurous? Who said “I love you” first? What is your partner most proud of? Who is the bigger pack rat? When and where was your first kiss? Who is the bigger procrastinator? Who is a better kisser? What are the things that your partner prefers on a sandwich? Do you have a song, and if so, what is it? Who’s handier? What was the last thing you argued about? Who spends more on personal items? Who would win in an eating contest? If you only had 24 hours to live, how would your partner spend it? What is their signature dance move? What color are your partner’s eyes? Who spends more time in the shower? What is their favorite type of cuisine? What was your first fight about? What movie always makes them cry? Who does most of the cooking? What kind of candy would your partner want in a pinata? Who looks at their phone more often? What annoying thing does your partner say often? Who is your spouse’s hero? What is their signature drink? Who does the most cleaning? What is their favorite bonding activity? What’s your partner’s favorite TV show? What’s their favorite movie? What is something that always makes your partner laugh? Who usually picks the restaurants? What would be your partner’s ideal date night? What is their pet name for you? If they had to take only one thing to a deserted island, what would it be? Who is more disciplined? Who is more honest? What is their favorite thing to cook? What do you find most appealing about your partner? What is your partner’s favorite treat? What was their first job? What was your partner wearing the first time you saw them? Who is the better listener? What is your partner’s favorite thing to buy? What is their favorite candy bar? Is your partner a pessimist, an optimist, or a realist? Name the best gift they ever gave you. Who is the tidiest? Who is the funniest? Who is their celebrity crush? Which one of you is the better driver? What will your partner be doing five years from now? Who would play your partner in a movie? What is their biggest pet peeve? What is your partner’s favorite book? Who is more decisive? What is your partner’s favorite holiday? Which parent is your partner most like? Who is their favorite sibling? What do they talk about the most? If your partner was a Disney character, who would they be? What is their astrological sign? What is your partner’s favorite podcast? Which of your friends is your partner most similar to? How does your partner let you know that they’re in the mood? How does your partner like their steak cooked? How many cousins does your partner have they have? How often do you go on dates together? What adjective describes your partner in the bedroom? How does your partner take their tea or coffee? What is your partner’s ideal vacation? What emoji does your partner like to use most? Which celebrity couple are you most like? What’s the strangest place you and your partner have had sex? What would your partner say is your best feature? How would you describe your spouse on your first date? What is the biggest way that your spouse wastes money? If money were no object, where would you live? What was the name of your partner’s first pet? If you won the lottery, what’s the first thing you’d buy together? Name your partner’s favorite restaurant. What does your partner wear to bed? If they were an instrument, which one would it be and why? If your partner had a superpower, what would it be? What does your partner wear to bed? What’s your partner’s best personality trait? What is their favorite junk food? How many children does your partner want? What’s your partner’s worst habit? Who’s better in bed? What is your partner’s favorite store? Who replaces the toilet paper roll more often? Is your partner a dog person or cat person? What word would your partner use to describe your family? What was the first movie you saw together? What’s their favorite band and/or artist? Which ice cream flavor do they love the most? What is your partner’s best feature? What time of day does your partner prefer to have sex? Who is more emotional? What is your partner's silliest fear? What is their favorite guilty pleasure? Which of you finishes your meals first? Is your partner a morning or night person? Who gives better massages? What is your partner’s favorite color? What was the last date you went on? What song describes your sex life? If your partner needed a lift at 3 a.m., who would they call? What high school did your partner go to? If your partner were an animal, which would it be? Does your partner prefer it fast and furious, or slow and steady? What’s their hidden talent?

There certainly isn’t a shortage of fun games you can play prior to and even during a wedding. And asking some (or all) of these Newlywed Game questions can give you insight into not just the newly married couple’s lives, but your own relationship as well. So ask your partner some of these q’s, and you just might learn something new about them that can deepen your own couple connection, too.