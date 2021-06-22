16 Pretty Nursing Dresses You'll Wear Long After You're Done Breastfeeding

For 2021, fashion is all about wearing whatever makes you feel great. That’s why the best nursing dresses for 2021 include a little bit of everything, with styles made to suit a whole range of tastes. There’s plenty of cute and comfy options, brands that offer extended and plus-size dresses, and of course a ton of affordable nursing dresses, too. The only tricky part will be choosing which colors or patterns you like best.
Plenty of dress styles that work best for nursing, such as those with a deep-V neckline, are included. And thanks to hidden zippers, there’s also several options that make you think: wait, that’sa nursing dress? To be honest, plenty of these styles also look cute (and not to mention comfortable) enough to wear even when you’re done breastfeeding. In addition, just like there are many non-maternity dresses you can wear during pregnancy, plenty of dresses that aren’t specifically designed for breastfeeding are still very nursing-friendly. Lastly, several dresses with pockets made the list as well, because new moms need pockets as much as any other human. Whether you’re looking for designer dresses that are nursing-friendly, or simply the most budget-conscious nursing dresses out there, you have a ton of options.
