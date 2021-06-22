16 Pretty Nursing Dresses You'll Wear Long After You're Done Breastfeeding

For 2021, fashion is all about wearing whatever makes you feel great. That’s why the best nursing dresses for 2021 include a little bit of everything, with styles made to suit a whole range of tastes. There’s plenty of cute and comfy options, brands that offer extended and plus-size dresses, and of course a ton of affordable nursing dresses, too. The only tricky part will be choosing which colors or patterns you like best.

Plenty of dress styles that work best for nursing, such as those with a deep-V neckline, are included. And thanks to hidden zippers, there’s also several options that make you think: wait, that’s a nursing dress? To be honest, plenty of these styles also look cute (and not to mention comfortable) enough to wear even when you’re done breastfeeding. In addition, just like there are many non-maternity dresses you can wear during pregnancy, plenty of dresses that aren’t specifically designed for breastfeeding are still very nursing-friendly. Lastly, several dresses with pockets made the list as well, because new moms need pockets as much as any other human. Whether you’re looking for designer dresses that are nursing-friendly, or simply the most budget-conscious nursing dresses out there, you have a ton of options.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Navy Print Nursing Dress Navy Print Draped Plus Maternity/Nursing Maxi Dress PinkBlush 1X - 3X $65 See On PinkBlush With a nursing-friendly V-neckline, this dress is equal parts functional and fashionable. Plus, how cool is the pattern?

2 Nursing Dress Under $20 Sleeveless Double Layer Nursing Maternity Dress Target XS - XXL $19.99 $24.99 See On Target With a discreet pumping and breastfeeding design, this soft and stretchy dress can easily become a wardrobe staple. It’s the cute, classic LBD for your nursing days.

3 Internet-Famous Nursing Dress The Ellie Nap Dress Hill House Home XXS - 2XL $125 See On Hill House Home Both breastfeeding and pregnancy friendly, this wonderfully stretchy cotton dress has gained a following all over the internet. With elasticized smocking, it’s perfect for wearing out and about and cozy enough to snooze in. Named one of the the best gifts for new moms, the Hill House Nap Dress is all about comfort.

4 Comfy Nursing-Friendly Dress Qelem Short Plunge Neck Dress lemlem XS - L $275 See on lemlem Hand-woven in soft cotton, this bright and striped dress also features trendy dolman sleeves and a comfy elastic waistline. The plunging neckline makes this dress perfect for people who are nursing, too.

5 Red Floral Nursing Dress Red Floral Maternity & Nursing Dress Seraphine 2 - 14 $89 See On Seraphine Made from a soft and stretchy jersey, this dress also features concealed access for nursing. It works as a maternity dress, too, so you can get a lot of use out of one garment.

6 Pull-Down Nursing Dress Pull Down Nursing Maxi Dress Motherhood S - XL $59.98 See On Motherhood Featuring easy pull-over access for breastfeeding, this flowy maxi dress also has short sleeves and a V-neck style. Easy to dress up or down, the jersey knit dress is a versatile and comfy addition to your wardrobe.

7 Fashion-Forward Nursing-Friendly Slip Orange and Black Slip Dress Hope for Flowers XS - L $325 See On Hope For Flowers The mid-length slip dress with a bright, bold print is perfect for just about any occasion, whether you’re headed to the park or a summer wedding. It’s a great time to embrace this 90’s style, too, because slip dresses are usually breastfeeding-friendly (just lower one of the straps and you’re good to go).

8 Nursing Dress With Drawstring Drawstring Tank Dress 2.0 Latched Mama XS - 3X $39.99 See On Latched Mama Styled like a tank top, this dress has a front drawstring to make nursing a cinch. There’s even pockets included in most Latched Mama dresses, AKA the most important part of any dress.

9 Nursing Dress Under $25 MAMA Nursing Dress H&M XS - XXL $24.99 See on H&M A t-shirt nursing dress totally does exist, and it’s available a fun striped pattern, too. Made with soft cotton, the double layer also works to help keep you warm.

10 Dress With Nursing Panels Dolman Nursing Maxi Latched Mama XS - 3X $54 See On Latched Mama Available in a variety of prints and solid shades, the maxi dress features nursing panels on the side for both single and tandem feedings. Little details like cuffed sleeves and a tie in the back make it a functional statement piece.

11 Maxi Dress For Nursing Emily Cupro Maxi Dress Mom Universal Standard 4XS - 4XL $168 See On Universal Standard With chevron seams and side pockets, this chill maxi dress is perfect for dressing up or down. Made from a cupro and viscose blend, it’s also easy to care for.

12 Floral Nursing Dress Becky Maternity & Nursing Dress milk & baby S - XL $42 See on milk & baby With pull-aside nursing access, the floral short-sleeved dress is perfect for any occasion, both casual or more dressed-up. It’s also maternity-friendly, so you don’t have to wait until the baby arrives to start wearing it.

13 Nursing Dress With Pockets And Hidden Zippers Bell Sleeve Pocket Nursing Dress in Green milk & baby XS - 3XL $48 See on milk & baby A fully-lined dress with pockets and easy nursing access? Hidden zippers on the chest make breastfeeding a cinch, and the 100% cotton fabric should feel comfy and cozy.

14 Nursing Dress With Two Zippers Never Go Wrong MOM Dress Roolee XXS - XXXL $48 See On Roolee Thanks to hidden zippers on the bodice, this super-cute tiered frock is actually a nursing dress in disguise. Made from rayon and fully lined, it could easily become a favorite in your post-nursing wardrobe, too.

15 Nursing Dress Under $30 MAMA Nursing Dress in Sage Green H&M XS - XXL $29.99 See On H&M Made from cotton and modal, the soft jersey dress also features a drawstring waist. Double layers of fabric make nursing a cinch.