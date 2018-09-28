When I was pregnant with my first child, I was elated to find out that my due date fell smack dab in the middle of October. The air would be crisp but not too cool, we could go for long walks admiring the fall colors, and I'd get to dress her up in an adorable newborn Halloween costume. She arrived right on her due date, and my October maternity leave was just as good as I had imagined. Trust me, if you're expecting an October baby, break out in a happy dance. Here are seven fascinating facts about October babies that will make you even more excited to have a fall baby headed your way.
My little October nugget is now almost 4 and in preschool (queue the 'Where does the time go?' head shake!). Yet, even though she's older now, my affinity for her fall birthday hasn't changed — in fact, it's grown.
Because of where her birthday falls on the school calendar, she just missed the cut-off for 4K. That means that she'll almost always be one of the oldest in the class, and research has shown that there are academic advantages to being older in school.
According to a study from the National Bureau of Economic Research, children who are comparatively older in their grade perform better in school and are more likely to go to college. So fellow October parents, maybe we shouldn't be stocking up on Yale or Harvard sweatshirts just yet, but the odds are in our favor that our brilliant October babies could be headed there someday.
In addition to academic prowess, there are so many more interesting things about October babies to celebrate — and not just because they’re likely to be a chill Libra baby. Here are just a few impressive facts.
While these metrics are by no means a guarantee of your child’s future — some things are truly unknown — they provide further evidence that October is a very lucky month to be born. So go on and enjoy those fall birthday celebrations with pride!
