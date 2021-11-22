It’s hard to believe Black Friday is just around the corner — it feels like we were just trick-or-treating on Halloween. But it’s true: the biggest shopping day of the year is almost here, and it’s time to prepare. Making a game plan for which stores you’re going to go to or which sites you’ll be online shopping from is a great way to get ahead of the game, and Old Navy is one store you definitely don’t want to miss out on. The Old Navy Black Friday deals are some of the best you’ll find, with 50% off of purchases. It’s hard to turn that down!
You also have the flexibility to shop these deals online or in the store. On Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, all Old Navy stores in the United States will be closed, but you can shop online and get 50% off your purchase. Styles can be as low as $2.50 per item, with outerwear as low as $18, tops and activewear as low as $8, and jeans as low as $10.
On Black Friday, Nov. 26, Old Navy stores will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., giving you plenty of time to snag some deals. This includes 50% off select categories like jeans, sweatshirts, sleep, and activewear, as well as a $5 pajama promo. And if you want to stay snuggled in bed nursing your post-turkey hangover, you can shop 50% off your purchase online.
The deals keep going through Cyber Weekend. From Nov. 27 until Nov. 28, in-store only, you’ll get up to 50% off storewide on sale; and from Nov. 27 until Nov. 29, online only, you’ll get 50% off your purchase with styles as low as $2.50.
You already know that Old Navy offers tons of great clothes for the whole family. You can pick up an adorable little onesie for the newborn in your life while also purchasing jeans for your significant other and maybe cute loungewear for yourself. Between the cute dresses for toddlers and fun tees for boys, there’s plenty to choose from for kids. The options are kind of endless. Here are some of our favorite sale picks to get you started.
Remember: you can shop online on Thanksgiving in between helpings of turkey, or you can head out to your nearby Old Navy store on Black Friday to stock up on all of these amazing deals. Happy shopping!