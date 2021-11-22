It’s hard to believe Black Friday is just around the corner — it feels like we were just trick-or-treating on Halloween. But it’s true: the biggest shopping day of the year is almost here, and it’s time to prepare. Making a game plan for which stores you’re going to go to or which sites you’ll be online shopping from is a great way to get ahead of the game, and Old Navy is one store you definitely don’t want to miss out on. The Old Navy Black Friday deals are some of the best you’ll find, with 50% off of purchases. It’s hard to turn that down!

You also have the flexibility to shop these deals online or in the store. On Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, all Old Navy stores in the United States will be closed, but you can shop online and get 50% off your purchase. Styles can be as low as $2.50 per item, with outerwear as low as $18, tops and activewear as low as $8, and jeans as low as $10.

On Black Friday, Nov. 26, Old Navy stores will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., giving you plenty of time to snag some deals. This includes 50% off select categories like jeans, sweatshirts, sleep, and activewear, as well as a $5 pajama promo. And if you want to stay snuggled in bed nursing your post-turkey hangover, you can shop 50% off your purchase online.

The deals keep going through Cyber Weekend. From Nov. 27 until Nov. 28, in-store only, you’ll get up to 50% off storewide on sale; and from Nov. 27 until Nov. 29, online only, you’ll get 50% off your purchase with styles as low as $2.50.

You already know that Old Navy offers tons of great clothes for the whole family. You can pick up an adorable little onesie for the newborn in your life while also purchasing jeans for your significant other and maybe cute loungewear for yourself. Between the cute dresses for toddlers and fun tees for boys, there’s plenty to choose from for kids. The options are kind of endless. Here are some of our favorite sale picks to get you started.

1 Matching Family PJs Unisex Matching Print Snug-Fit Pajama Set for Toddler & Baby Old Navy $10 see on old navy Matching family pajamas are a must-have for the holiday season. During Old Navy’s Black Friday sale, you’ll be able to find pajamas for the entire family on sale for 50% off. These plaid pajamas are so adorable. The snug fit kid’s options include plaid pajama pants with a black shirt that reads “believe” with a Santa Claus beard and hat, and the adult versions are just all plaid. We love this pattern, but there are plenty of other options to choose from for matching family pajamas as well. Don’t miss out on this cute trend for the holidays, they make great photos!

2 A Cute Sports Bra Light Support PowerSoft Longline Sports Bra Old Navy $29.99 see on old navy With activewear deals going for as low as $8 per piece and 50% off deals on most activewear pieces, now is the time to stock up on gym essentials at Old Navy. The brand has impressively comfortable activewear pieces: they don’t budge even during intense workouts, and the patterns and colors are so cute. This longline sports bra is particularly great. It can double as a cropped tank top to wear on its own as well as a sports bra, and it offers a built-in shelf bra with comfortable and removable pads. It’s stretchy, soft, and the elastic banded hem prevents chafing.

3 A Cute Toddler Dress Puff-Sleeve Velvet Dress for Toddler Girls Old Navy $18 $24 see on old navy Who can resist an adorable toddler dress? This velvet puff sleeve dress is so precious and more versatile than it seems. It would be perfect dressed up with tights and cute little black shoes for the holidays, but it could also be dressed down with a jean jacket and sneakers. You can’t go wrong with Old Navy’s toddler clothes. They’re affordable, comfortable, and they work for so many different situations. I’m always stocking up on clothes for my 2-year-old when Old Navy has a sale, and I know that this Black Friday won’t be any different.

4 Men’s Jeans Original Straight Taper Non-Stretch Jeans for Men Old Navy $44.99 see on Old Navy Jeans are included in the 50% off sales for Black Friday and Cyber Weekend, and it’s a perfect time to stock up on your favorites. These straight leg men’s jeans are an excellent staple. Comfortable and versatile, these tapered jeans are a true classic. They feature pre-rolled cuffs to show off your shoes, and they’re made of a durable 100% cotton non-stretch denim, so you don’t have to worry about the sizing being off after wearing them a few times. They’re also part of Old Navy’s Washwell Program that saves 20% less water than conventional wash methods, which is a nice plus.

5 Baby Pajamas Unisex Graphic Pajama Set for Toddler & Baby Old Navy $10 see on Old Navy Old Navy makes some of the best kid pajamas. They’re comfy, they last, and they’re inexpensive. I am constantly buying PJs for my toddler from Old Navy because they’re so adorable and they fit her so perfectly. This pair in particular is just so cute, with the saying “reach for the stars” on them, but they come in other patterns and colors as well. If toddler and baby pajamas are on sale for 50% off, that’s an amazing deal and definitely one you’ll want to take advantage of. Start with these and just try not to buy them enough pajamas for the rest of the year… although that wouldn’t be a bad thing.

6 A Cute Baby Set Unisex 5-Piece Layette Set for Baby Old Navy $38 $42.99 see on old navy The key to being smart when buying baby clothes is to purchase neutrals that can be mixed and matched with other pieces so that they create multiple outfits. Old Navy makes it easy with their sets like this five-piece one. It comes with a printed onesie with little bears on it, a solid colored onesie, pants that go with either piece, and a matching footie pajama. There’s even a tiny little solid colored hat to go with everything. This set is gender neutral, adorable, cozy, and will get you and baby through the winter in style while also looking so cute for photos.

7 A Cute Top Elbow-Sleeve Split-Neck Velvet Swing Blouse Old Navy $34.99 see on Old Navy This velvet swing top is such a cute and versatile piece for the colder months. Elbow-length sleeves make it work on really cold days but also mild ones, and the length is perfect for higher waist pants. We love the comfy feel of this one, and how the velvet makes it look more luxe and dressed up than it actually feels when wearing it. It comes in regular, petite, or tall sizes, and comes in a variety of colors. This shade, called Chaparral, seems like it was made for the end-of-autumn weather, but would easily work in the winter as well.

8 A Puffer Jacket Water-Resistant Frost Free Short Puffer Jacket Old Navy $79.99 see on Old Navy Puffer jackets are a big trend for outerwear this year, and it’s no surprise why: they’re comfortable, versatile, sporty, and chic, and they protect you against the cold. There’s also no reason to spend a lot on them when Old Navy has cute ones for under $100, and for Black Friday, outerwear is going to be on sale. This one has a high collar to keep the wind out, a zipper to keep you snug, and elasticized cuffs to keep the sleeves from hanging over your hands. It’s water-resistant, has a frost-free wide-channel shell and a warm micro performance fleece lining to keep you cozy.

9 A Cute Christmas Shirt Gender-Neutral Licensed Pop-Culture T-Shirt For Kids Old Navy $16.99 see on old navy The Old Navy Black Friday sale is a really great time to stock up on basics for your kids — think items that are so inexpensive that you won’t really mind if they quickly get them messy or destroy them (although, obviously, you would rather they stay intact). This cute Christmas shirt is a perfect example of a great buy. It says “Don’t be a Grinch” with the Grinch’s face all over it, and is something the little boy in your life would probably love wearing. It’s definitely perfect for the holiday season, but it can also be worn after the holidays as well.

Remember: you can shop online on Thanksgiving in between helpings of turkey, or you can head out to your nearby Old Navy store on Black Friday to stock up on all of these amazing deals. Happy shopping!