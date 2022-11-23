Once that last slice of pumpkin pie is served, it’s officially time to make your game plan for the biggest shopping event of the year. Black Friday is upon us and Old Navy’s Black Friday deals for 2022 include styles for the entire family. With up to 60% off denim, outerwear, activewear, and $5 PJ pants, it’s the perfect time to stock up.

Old Navy stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, but you can still shop online to save up to 60% off on Nov. 24. The same deals will run through Nov. 25 online, alongside in-store Black Friday sales.

Select pajama pants for the entire family are just $5 this Black Friday at Old Navy. This includes holiday prints for men and women as well as select fleece PJs for girls and boys. It’s the perfect opportunity to grab some holiday pajamas for your whole holly jolly crew, featured in the Rockettes early Christmas preview as they wore Old Navy Jingle Jammies. Like, it’s officially time to get in the spirit when you can get your holiday jams on sale and look like a Rockette!

Black Friday isn’t the only time you can save at Old Navy. For Cyber Monday, save 50% off your entire purchase, online only from Saturday, Nov. 26 to Monday, Nov. 28.

Old Navy Black Friday deals for kids

Whether you’re looking for the perfect outfit for Christmas photos or just want to snag some basics at a discount, Old Navy has huge savings on so many things that your little ones need this Black Friday. Perfect for winter, soft and cozy flannel tops in a variety of plaid prints for both boys and girls will be on sale for 60% off this Black Friday. This adorable shawl-collar pullover for boys is just $14, while a pair of slouchy light wash jeans for girls is also discounted from $34 to $14 for Black Friday.

Old Navy Black Friday deals for babies & toddlers

For your youngest family members, Old Navy has a variety of Black Friday deals for babies and toddlers. With up to 60% off store-wide, you can save big on sleepers, onesies, and layette sets for babies. For toddlers, Old Navy will have plaid flannel tops for toddler boys and toddler girls available for just $8.

Old Navy Black Friday deals for mom

This Black Friday at Old Navy, you can treat yourself to a stylish new coat, some comfy joggers, or a cozy sweater to snuggle up in all season long, all for 60% off. For just $14, you can score a pair of black denim pants that go with literally everything or some high-waisted flare jeans that are super on-trend right now.

Old Navy Black Friday deals for dad

For the men in your life, there’s no better time to score a deal on sweaters, tees, and thermals than during Old Navy’s Black Friday sale. Outfit dad with a long-sleeve thermal knit tee that’s perfect for layering for just $9.20 or a crew neck sweater that comes in a variety of colors for $14. At these prices, dad can expect to have a stocking full of sweaters and tees for Christmas this year.

No matter what you buy, you’ll save big when you shop Old Navy’s Black Friday sale this year. I’m not saying you can give your entire family’s wardrobe a refresh for less money than you spent on Thanksgiving dinner, but I’m also not not saying that.