Let’s be real. If you pay full price for anything at Old Navy, you’re doing it wrong. They always have the best sales and deals no matter what time of year it is, and their Labor Day sale is especially great. The Old Navy Labor Day 2022 sale includes up to 60% off storewide on sale, with styles from $6, jeans from $15, tops from $6, dresses from $12, and activewear from $12.

And don’t forget on Labor Day itself that dresses will be 50% off, and on Sept. 3, you can get 50% off of all those fabulous jeans they carry. You can get both of these amazing deals either by shopping online or in-store.

The sale lasts from Sept. 2 through Sept. 5, so be sure to hop online or head to your local Old Navy to stock up on clothes for the entire family on super discount. The good thing is that Old Navy often has big sales like these, so Labor Day isn’t your only time to stock up. But it’s the perfect early fall sale for all of those items to last you through until Old Navy’s big Black Friday sale. Fall pictures, school clothes, Halloween tees, Thanksgiving outfits — it’s time for all of it.

Seriously, this is the perfect time to fill up your closets. Maybe even some matching Halloween jams for the whole family?