If you thought this year's holiday shopping deals were a steal, just wait until you see how much you can save during the Old Navy President's Day 2021 sale. With up to 50% off storewide and all jeans on sale from now through Feb. 19, you can stock up on essentials for the entire family over the coming long weekend without breaking the bank.

At this point, my kids have already outgrown pretty much everything that I bought for them during the many, many Black Friday sales we shopped online this year. Thankfully, Old Navy has many of their essentials for kids, toddlers, and babies on sale for President's Day, so it's easy to stock back up on kids' jeans, sweats, and more to get you through the rest of the winter season. And, as usual, there are tons of patterns, fun graphic tees, and cozy jammies to make everyone excited about a new wardrobe. Even if you're going nowhere and the only person seeing your new look is your co-worker through Zoom. (Maybe that's an especially good reason to go shopping. Find joy when you can, right? Even if it's a silly graphic tee making your day.)

We live in Texas, so despite the fact that the groundhog saw his shadow last week, we'll need shorts and tees around here in the blink of an eye. But if you're still experiencing snow and ice where you live and your kids have outgrown their jackets, you can grab select outerwear at deeply discounted prices on sale for President's Day.

Old Navy's entire selection of jeans start at just $15 each, so you can snag a pair of the brand's classic denim styles for less, no matter who you're shopping for. Personally, I'm using this sale as an excuse to snag myself some new skinny jeans. Despite the fact that the youth on Tik Tok declared that skinny jeans make me look old, I will absolutely rock this mid-rise distressed pair. Try as they might, they can't pry these from my decrepit hands.

Don't worry, Gen Z, there are also wide-leg jeans available at Old Navy that I'm sure you'll find suitable for yourselves. Plus, they're super affordable — and the major savings defy our generational differences.

To pair with your denim (skinny or wide), Old Navy also has a huge selection of tops, tees, and more discounted during the President's Day Sale. You can also score major savings on outerwear like graphic sweatshirts, cardigans, and denim jackets to top off your look.

After the last rollercoaster of a year, it's understandable if you're not quite ready to put on an entire head-to-toe outfit yet. Have no fear, there's plenty of activewear available during this sale for the whole family. Yes, you can technically work out in this stylish gear — but you can also just enjoy the comfort of these stretchy styles while working or doing school from home. It's a win-win.

No matter which direction your life and style take you, there's plenty to choose from at Old Navy's President's Day sale. Shop online and in stores now through Feb. 19 to save big.