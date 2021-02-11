Shopping

Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

The Old Navy President's Day Sale Has Discounts Up To 50% Off Storewide

Shop essentials for your kids, denim for you, and much more on sale through Feb. 19.

by Ashley Jones

If you thought this year's holiday shopping deals were a steal, just wait until you see how much you can save during the Old Navy President's Day 2021 sale. With up to 50% off storewide and all jeans on sale from now through Feb. 19, you can stock up on essentials for the entire family over the coming long weekend without breaking the bank.

At this point, my kids have already outgrown pretty much everything that I bought for them during the many, many Black Friday sales we shopped online this year. Thankfully, Old Navy has many of their essentials for kids, toddlers, and babies on sale for President's Day, so it's easy to stock back up on kids' jeans, sweats, and more to get you through the rest of the winter season. And, as usual, there are tons of patterns, fun graphic tees, and cozy jammies to make everyone excited about a new wardrobe. Even if you're going nowhere and the only person seeing your new look is your co-worker through Zoom. (Maybe that's an especially good reason to go shopping. Find joy when you can, right? Even if it's a silly graphic tee making your day.)

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

On Sale For Girls

Cozy Twist-Front Rib-Knit Top for Girls in Thimble Berry
Old Navy

Available in sizes XS-XXL regular and L-XXL plus

Skinny Built-In Tough Pull-On Jeans for Girls
Old Navy

Available in sizes XS-XXL regular and M-XXL plus

Softest Tee 3-Pack for Girls
Old Navy

On Sale For Boys

Skinny Non-Stretch Jeans for Boys
Old Navy

Available in sizes 1-18 regular, 6-14 slim, 8-20 husky

Uniform V-Neck Sweater Vest for Boys in Charcoal
Old Navy

Available in sizes XS-XXL

Ultra-Soft Breathe ON Long-Sleeve Tee for Boys
Old Navy

Available in sizes XS-XXL

On Sale For Babies & Toddlers

Cozy Plush-Knit Star-Print Henley for Toddler Girls
Old Navy

Available in sizes 12-18M to 5T

Unisex Logo-Graphic Joggers for Toddler
Old Navy

Available in sizes 12-18M to 5T

Unisex Sherpa Vest, Bodysuit & Pants 3-Piece Set for Baby
Old Navy

Available in sizes 0-3M to 12-24M

We live in Texas, so despite the fact that the groundhog saw his shadow last week, we'll need shorts and tees around here in the blink of an eye. But if you're still experiencing snow and ice where you live and your kids have outgrown their jackets, you can grab select outerwear at deeply discounted prices on sale for President's Day.

Kids Jackets

Logo-Graphic Sherpa-Lined Zip Hoodie for Boys
Old Navy

Available in sizes XS-XXL

Sherpa/Nylon Hybrid Jacket for Girls
Old Navy

Available in sizes XS-XXL

Cozy Sherpa-Lined Zip Hoodie for Girls
Old Navy

Available in sizes XS-XXL

Old Navy's entire selection of jeans start at just $15 each, so you can snag a pair of the brand's classic denim styles for less, no matter who you're shopping for. Personally, I'm using this sale as an excuse to snag myself some new skinny jeans. Despite the fact that the youth on Tik Tok declared that skinny jeans make me look old, I will absolutely rock this mid-rise distressed pair. Try as they might, they can't pry these from my decrepit hands.

Don't worry, Gen Z, there are also wide-leg jeans available at Old Navy that I'm sure you'll find suitable for yourselves. Plus, they're super affordable — and the major savings defy our generational differences.

Women's Demin On Sale

Mid-Rise Distressed Pop Icon Skinny Jeans for Women
Old Navy

Available in sizes 0-20 regular, 4-18 tall, and 2-18 petite

Extra High-Waisted Wide-Leg Raw-Hem Jeans for Women
Old Navy

Available in sizes 0-20 regular, 2-20 tall, and 0-18 petite

Extra High-Waisted Rockstar 360° Stretch Super Skinny Ripped Gray Cut-Off Ankle Jeans for Women

Available in sizes 0-20 regular, 2-20 tall, and 0-18 plus

To pair with your denim (skinny or wide), Old Navy also has a huge selection of tops, tees, and more discounted during the President's Day Sale. You can also score major savings on outerwear like graphic sweatshirts, cardigans, and denim jackets to top off your look.

Women's Tops & Outerwear On Sale

Loose Short-Sleeve Crop Tee for Women
Old Navy

Available in sizes XS-XXL regular, tall, and petite

Oversized Boyfriend Jean Jacket for Women
Old Navy

Available in sizes XS-XXL regular, S-XXL tall, XS-XL petite

Oversized Mock-Neck French Terry Sweatshirt for Women
Old Navy

Available in sizes XS-XXL

Short Shawl-Collar Open-Front Sweater for Women
Old Navy

Available in sizes XS-XXL regular, tall, and petite

After the last rollercoaster of a year, it's understandable if you're not quite ready to put on an entire head-to-toe outfit yet. Have no fear, there's plenty of activewear available during this sale for the whole family. Yes, you can technically work out in this stylish gear — but you can also just enjoy the comfort of these stretchy styles while working or doing school from home. It's a win-win.

Drawstring Performance Shorts for Men
Old Navy

Available in sizes XS-XXL regular, XXL-XXXL big, and M-XXXL tall

UltraLite Rib-Knit Tie-Hem Performance Top for Women in Cabana Blue
Old Navy

Available in sizes XS-XXL regular, S-XXL tall, XS-XL petite

Mid-Rise Go-Dry Mesh-Trim Performance Leggings for Girls
Old Navy

Available in sizes XS-XXL regular and L-XXL plus

Ultra-Soft Breathe ON Shorts for Boys
Old Navy

Available in sizes XS-XXL

No matter which direction your life and style take you, there's plenty to choose from at Old Navy's President's Day sale. Shop online and in stores now through Feb. 19 to save big.