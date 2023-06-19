There are so many ways to celebrate Juneteenth, but when it comes to honoring the now federally-recognized holiday and all the work abolitionists and activists have done to promote freedom and equality in America, nothing feels better than finding an organization to donate to on Juneteenth.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday under President Biden, and the holiday is meant to commemorate June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Texas to free 250,000 people months after the Civil War had ended and two years after President Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing enslaved people. It’s a huge moment in American history, and it’s also hugely indicative of the work that had to be, and continues to be, done in the name of freedom. To this day, there are so many issues that disproportionately impact Black families and individuals, and finding an organization to donate to on Juneteenth is a great way to help. These organizations work to bring resources to Black families, children, and individuals that may be more accessible to others, as well as bridge the gap between things like education, legal help, and maternal health. This Juneteenth, celebrate with a donation to any of these organizations in honor of the tireless work of civil rights advocates and activists before you.

1 Black Economic Alliance Foundation Juneteenth happened because, despite laws changing and a literal war ending, still no one did the right thing for those who remained enslaved. These parts of history affect so much, including the wealth gap between Black communities and others in America, which is why a Juneteenth donation to the Black Economic Alliance Foundation is a great one. This organization’s mission is to advocate for economic progress and prosperity in the Black community by offering resources and advancing economic policy agendas.

2 Well-Read Black Girl A literary arts organization, Well-Read Black Girl helps to highlight the voices of Black authors and artists while helping change the narrative around Black girls and women in society. Representation is so important, and Well-Read Black Girl also pushes for it in literature and publishing, making it a noble organization to donate to on Juneteenth.

3 Fifteen Percent Pledge Fifteen Percent Pledge is a fairly new organization that puts the pressure on businesses and retailers to dedicate 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned brands. Since Juneteenth is all about freedom and giving Black families and individuals the opportunity to live out their own American dream, this is a great connection to the holiday.

4 NAACP The NAACP has been around since 1909 and is America’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. Your donation to the NAACP helps cover everything from clean water in Jackson, Mississippi to scholarships to resources that help fight against housing instability in America. Black liberation is the NAACP’s goal, and your donation in honor of Juneteenth can help that mission.

5 Black Girls Code Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Black Girls Code is an organization dedicated to bridging the gap between Black women and tech and is helping change the face of STEM by introducing Black girls to coding, computer programming, and more through its workshops and resources. There are 14 chapters across the country (as well as one in South Africa), and Black Girls Code does a lot of community and school outreach. Whether you’re also in the world of computer programming or not, Black Girls Code is a really great organization to donate to in honor of Juneteenth.

6 UNCF The UNCF is the United Negro College Fund, and your Juneteenth donation helps the UNCF mission to get as many under-represented students as possible to become college graduates. Education has held so many gaps for so long (and many of them still exist), so this Juneteenth, consider the UNCF for your donation.

7 Go For Yours Having a dream is all well and good, but sometimes you need more than a good idea and some passion. That’s where Go For Yours steps in. The organization is working to close the opportunity gap in America by offering financial support, resources, and guidance to help dreams come true. This is a lovely one to donate to on Juneteenth and is the perfect way to celebrate.

8 Southern Poverty Law Center The Southern Poverty Law Center highlights and fights against many of the injustices that happen in the south (and beyond) and how they affect society. The mission is to dismantle white supremacy and fight for racial justice, and your donation on Juneteenth is a huge step in making those things happen.

9 Black Mamas Matter Alliance The maternal mortality rate for Black women in America is 2.6 times higher than it is for white women and is a serious issue in this country. Black women are often unheard and ignored when discussing their postpartum mental health, their pregnancies, and how they feel during labor and delivery. The Black Mamas Matter Alliance hopes to advance Black maternal health, rights, and justice through their organization, and your donation on Juneteenth can make a difference.

Whether you make a one-time Juneteenth donation or set up a recurring contribution, these organizations are a great way to make an impact and push some incredible missions.