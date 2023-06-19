There are so many ways to celebrate Juneteenth, but when it comes to honoring the now federally-recognized holiday and all the work abolitionists and activists have done to promote freedom and equality in America, nothing feels better than finding an organization to donate to on Juneteenth.
Juneteenth became a federal holiday under President Biden, and the holiday is meant to commemorate June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Texas to free 250,000 people months after the Civil War had ended and two years after President Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing enslaved people. It’s a huge moment in American history, and it’s also hugely indicative of the work that had to be, and continues to be, done in the name of freedom. To this day, there are so many issues that disproportionately impact Black families and individuals, and finding an organization to donate to on Juneteenth is a great way to help. These organizations work to bring resources to Black families, children, and individuals that may be more accessible to others, as well as bridge the gap between things like education, legal help, and maternal health. This Juneteenth, celebrate with a donation to any of these organizations in honor of the tireless work of civil rights advocates and activists before you.
Whether you make a one-time Juneteenth donation or set up a recurring contribution, these organizations are a great way to make an impact and push some incredible missions.