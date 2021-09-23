Listen, there is never a bad time of year to drink coffee. Especially if you’re raising kids. Coffee is the fuel that gets many of us through our mornings and afternoons and okay, probably even evenings. But there is something extra special about a good cup of coffee in the fall. Maybe it’s the sweaters and the cool air, or maybe it’s because those kids are heading back to school, who knows. All I know is that Panera is giving out free coffee on National Coffee Day, and parents need to take full advantage. A cup of coffee. In the fall. From Panera. Free. Unlimited. This is how the magic happens.

Panera recently conducted a national survey that found one in 10 parents drink an average of four cups of coffee per day. In an effort to support their coffee drinking habit, Panera will be giving free, unlimited coffee to all parents and caregivers on National Coffee Day, which falls on Sept. 29, at all of their drive-thru and in-cafe locations across the country. All you have to do is let them know at check-out that you are a parent or a caregiver and they’ll just give you free coffee. Boom.

Panera

If you’re worried about finding the best way to transport all of that free coffee, never fear. Following in the footsteps of those oversized water bottles seen in the hands of busy celebrity moms like Chrissy Teigen, Panera has created the gallon-sized “Jump Start Jug” for iced coffee. The jump start jug even has a hilarious and accurate parenting schedule written along the side, including “5:00 AM: Foot-in-the-face wake-up call, 10:00 AM: Naptime negotiations, and 4:00 PM: Parent taxi service begins.”

Parents can sign up for a chance to win one of 450 of these jump start jugs, which will make the whole free, unlimited coffee thing so much easier. Panera also offers a monthly coffee subscription for $8.99 and receive free coffee until the end of the year.

Coffee could help you live longer, is full of antioxidants, and let’s be honest; it makes parenting a heck of a lot easier. So put some time aside for Sept. 29 and head to your local Panera for your free coffee. It’s better for everyone if you do.