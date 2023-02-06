35 Parks & Recreation Love Quotes To Send Your Boo Or Bestie

Everyone has that feel-good show they return to over and over again. If you and your partner rewatch Parks and Rec as your comfort show of choice, it only makes sense that you’d want to use Parks and Rec love quotes to text them, write in their Valentine’s Day card, or use as an Instagram caption. As any fan of the show will know, there are plenty of witty, silly, sweet lines from the show that will help you express exactly how you feel to your person.

Leslie Knope Parks and Rec love quotes

Leslie Knope is many things, from the funniest compliment giver in TV history to the ultimate best friend and self-hype woman. And once she meets Ben Wyatt, well, she has some pretty adorable things to say. Here are Leslie’s best Parks and Rec love quotes (and self-love mantras):

“What’s Galentine’s Day? Oh, it’s only the best day of the year.”

“I care. I care a lot. It’s kinda my thing.”

“When you're in love, everything seems like a sign.”

Ben: “You're my sexy roommate, we love each other!” Leslie: “Whoo! That's me!”

“Ann, there is nothing harder in the entire world than saying no to your beautiful face.”

“If I seem too passionate, it’s because I care. And if I come on strong, it’s because I feel strongly. If I push too hard, it’s because things aren’t happening fast enough.”

“I am a goddess, a glorious female warrior.”

“Hey, Leslie. It’s Leslie. Hang in there. I love you. Bye.”

“We could just say screw it and do this thing for real.”

“Guys love it when you can show them you’re better than they are at something they love.”

“I love you guys! And Ann specifically.”

Ben: “In my time working for the State government, my job sent me to 46 cities in 11 years. I lived in villages with eight people, rural farming communities, college towns, I was sent to every corner of Indiana. And then I came here, and I realized that this whole time I was just wandering around everywhere just looking for you.” Leslie: “The things that you have done for me, to help me, support me, surprise me, to make me happy, go above and beyond what any person deserves. You’re all I need. I love you and I like you.” Ben: “I love you and I like you.”

April Ludgate Parks and Rec love quotes

If you love dark humor, you already know all about April. Her relationship with golden retriever goofball Andy somehow added a little balance for both characters, and made space for some cute words shared between the two.

“I guess I kind of hate most things. But I never really seemed to hate you. So I want to spend the rest of my life with you, is that cool?”

“I love Andy, but to be perfectly honest, Mouse Rat’s music is not my thing. I really only listen to, like, German Death Reggae and Halloween sound effects records from the 1950s. And Bette Midler. Obviously.”

“Andy, if you have a secret, you have to tell me. That’s the whole point of marriage! You get twice the secrets!”

“When Andy proposed to me he gave me a Ringpop, but then he ate it first.”

Andy Dwyer Parks and Rec love quotes

Oh, Andy, you empty-headed angel, you. You’re fine, but you’re simple. And while he may not be the brightest member of the Parks and Rec team, he certainly has a big heart, and it belongs to April.

“Just remember, every time you look up at the moon, I, too, will be looking at a moon. Not the same moon, obviously, that’s impossible.”

“I vow to protect you from dangers. I don’t care if I have to fight an ultimate fighter, or a bear, or him….I would take him down. I’m getting mad right now from thinking about it!”

“You’re like an angel with no wings.”

“I feel like you were mad at me yesterday and I don't know why. So I made a list of everything I did and I'm going to try not to do any of them again.”

April: “I can't be the person that makes you lose what you love!” Andy: “Yeah, but, you're what I love.”

“I can't be the person that makes you lose what you love!” “Yeah, but, you're what I love.” “I’m going to tell you all of my secrets. I once forgot to brush my teeth for five weeks. I didn’t actually sell my car, I just forgot where I parked it. I don’t know who Al Gore is and at this point, I’m too afraid to ask. When they say 2% milk I don’t know what the other 98% is. When I was a baby my head was so big, scientists did experiments on me. I once threw beer at a swan and then it attacked my niece, Rebecca.”

More Parks and Rec love quotes

It wouldn’t be a Parks and Rec quote list without some appearances from Ron Swanson, Donna, and Tom. While these characters are a little less lovey-dovey about relationships, perhaps they’re the ones who can capture your feelings the best.

“I’m a simple man. I like pretty, dark-haired women, and breakfast food.” — Ron Swanson

“If you don’t believe in love, what’s the point of living?” — Ron Swanson

“I love how independent my wife is, and for that reason, I will not let her speak! That came out wrong.” — Ben Wyatt

“I am deeply, ridiculously in love with you. And above anything else, I just want to be with you forever.” — Ben Wyatt

“Well, I salsa your face.” — Ann Perkins

“I haven’t felt this good in years. And it’s not just because of the supplements he has me taking and the soluble fiber and the increase in regularity. It’s him.” — Ann Perkins

“Hey, boo. Are you aging in reverse? ‘Cause you look barely legal.” — Tom Haverford

“Love fades away, but things last forever.” — Tom Haverford

“I have several men in rotation. One’s waiting for me in the car. Don’t worry, I rolled the window down for him.” — Donna Meagle

“Use him. Abuse him. Lose him. That’s the Meagle motto.” — Donna Meagle

“One time I waited outside a woman’s house for five days just to show her how serious I was about wanting to drill her. Turns out, it was the wrong house. She loved the story anyway. We got to third base. Over the pants.” — Jean-Ralphio

So, which quote will you write in your lover’s V Day card, or share on Instagram?