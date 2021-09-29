If your child has ever come home from school singing “My buttons, my buttons, my four groovy buttons”, then you’re likely very familiar with Pete the Cat books. The cartoon protagonist of author Eric Litwin and illustrator James Dean’s children’s book series, Pete is a blue cat who wears sneakers, loves giant sandwiches, and learning to surf with his brother Bob. He’s an elementary school fave which is likely why your child might have their eye on a Pete the Cat costumes for Halloween.
With his bright colors and an entire book dedicated to his love of buttons on his yellow coat, he’s a great character to choose as a Halloween costume. And, whether you want to craft a do-it-yourself Pete look or prefer to buy something pre-made, the internet, as always, has all of the answers.
When it comes to DIY materials, something as simple as construction paper might be all you need to craft a Pete the Cat headband with pointy ears and white eyes. Or you can buy a blue hoodie and break out the crafting glue to affix some felt appendages.
Prefer to leave the stitching and gluing up the experts? Turn to Etsy to find homemade Pete the Cat costumes that deliver Dean’s childlike drawing aesthetic in fabric form. Here are some groovy Pete the Cat Halloween costume ideas to jumpstart your search.
Ready to have a groovy Halloween? Think like Pete and grab a skateboard and a blue suit and you’ll have all you need for a perfect Pete the Cat costume this year.