March is one of those months that has a little bit of everything, and it feels like the month when you can really start getting excited again. Like January’s a drag and February’s still all gray and weird, but March? She’s ready for you, baby. And she’s got Pi Day. March 14 is a fun little holiday to represent the number pi — 3.14 plus all the other numbers — and while it’s not high stakes, it’s still fun to celebrate. Finding yourself a bunch of pie recipes for Pi Day is the best place to start. I mean, you can eat pie anytime you want, but on Pi Day? Oh, you need to go all out.

You don’t have to be a mathematical genius or a star baker to make these pie recipes work for you. There’s a mixture here of breakfast pies, sweet dessert pies, savory dinner pies, and everything in between. Basically, if it can be baked into a pie pan, it counts. If you enjoy playing with pastry and pie decorations, there are a few pie recipes here that you could easily show off your talents with, and even make the pi symbol out of pastry for a few of them. But truly, this list is just about serving your family up something yummy in celebration of a silly little holiday. Because honestly, those little low-stakes holidays are some of the best.

1 Maple Bacon Breakfast Pie Tablespoon/Yummly You just didn’t know bacon could look that gorgeous. This maple bacon pie recipe features a refrigerated pie crust (nice and easy) and an egg base filled with potatoes, green onions, and of course, a bacon weave. This will be a major crowd pleaser and while it looks super impressive, it’s easier than you think.

2 Shepherd’s Pie Once Upon A Chef/Yummly I know, I know. Technically this is cottage pie since it doesn’t have lamb, but this shepherd’s pie recipe is pretty classic and a really nice, easy weeknight dinner. I grew up with baked beans inside instead of the other veggies, but I love the look of this one and you just know those mashed potatoes are going to get perfectly crispy in the oven.

3 Chocolate Cream Pie FoodieCrush Nothing beats a perfect chocolate cream pie, and this recipe is so good. From FoodieCrush, it does require a bit more work than just whipping up chocolate pudding, but it does say just use any cooked and cooled pie crust, so use that freezer section to your advantage. People will want seconds and thirds of this pie, trust me.

4 Classic Apple Pie Jo Cooks/Yummly It’s just not Pi Day without an apple pie. This classic apple pie recipe will transport you back to a retro 4th of July picnic, it’s that good. You should definitely try making your own crust for this one so you can do the fancy lattice and toppings, and don’t forget about the ice cream!

5 Tomato Pie Simply Recipes/Yummly I mean, y’all. A tomato pie? It’s perfection. Don’t confuse this with some kind of pizza knock-off. This one has hot sauce and red onion for an elevated taste, and it’s so easy to whip up. Serve it with soup and salad for a nice full meal.

6 Blender Lemon Pie Pinch of Yum Give me a lemon pie any day, all day, especially this blender lemon pie from Pinch of Yum. It’s literally as easy as it sounds and is another recipe where you can enjoy a store-bought pie crust. The ingredients are simple and the flavor is unreal.

7 Classic Chicken Pot Pie Dinner Then Dessert/Yummly Chicken pot pie is a very traditional way to serve up a “pie” to your family, and I’m all in with this recipe. It’s made in a very classic way with carrots, celery, corn and peas, and this is a great time to use a rotisserie chicken and make things a little easier on yourself.

8 Cheeseburger Pie Going My Wayz/Yummly I love a simple dish like this cheeseburger pie. It’s a dream to put together — literally so easy — but then you can fully customize to your family’s wants and needs. I personally love mixing up some Big Mac sauce to drizzle on top, along with shredded lettuce, tomato, and chopped pickles.

9 Mojito Pie Gimme Some Oven Zesty, tangy, and sweet — this mojito pie from Gimme Some Oven is all of those and just so delicious. The rum inside is optional, but if you want a little taste of what’s to come this summer, I highly recommend keeping it in.

10 Greek Spinach Pie Recipe Girl/Yummly This is actually the perfect breakfast pie, and I won’t be taking any questions. Whip up this Greek spinach pie, absolutely loaded with flavor, any time of day. It uses phyllo pastry so it’s extra flaky and buttery, and there is plenty of fresh dill, parsley, and three kinds of cheese to truly make it a luxurious pie.

11 Peanut Butter Banana Pie Just A Pinch/Yummly This is the only pie I’m ever eating from now on. This recipe for peanut butter banana pie is just obscene, and so, so good. With a vanilla wafer crust and all your favorite sweet add-ins, from caramel to chocolate chips and whipped cream, you know it’s going to be a sensation.

12 Easy Taco Pie Damn Delicious Another super easy weeknight Pi Day dinner is this taco pie from Damn Delicious. You can easily customize this to the things your family loves in their tacos, and it’s a super simple one-skillet dish.

13 Spaghetti Pie Spend With Pennies/Yummly One of my favorite meals from my mom is her spaghetti casserole, and that’s basically what this spaghetti pie is — just in a pie dish. It’s hearty, it’s cozy, and it’s covered in cheese. Yes please.

14 No-Bake Salted Caramel Pie McCormick/Yummly The way I just want to shove my whole face into this salted caramel pie is unreal. It’s a super easy, no-bake recipe, and is just exactly what you want to eat for dessert.

15 French Coconut Pie Belly Full/Yummly This is the most perfect coconut pie recipe and the entire thing, including the pie crust and pinch of salt, only takes eight ingredients. I want to eat it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It’s flake, it’s chewy, and it’s just the best coconut flavor.

16 Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam Breakfast Pie Heart of a Baker/Yummly Hold. The. Phone. Imagine a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in pie form. Then imagine that for breakfast. Right? Try out this peanut butter and strawberry jam breakfast pie for the whole family. It’s so easy and just delightful.

17 Oatmeal Pie Plain Chicken/Yummly You want a really good, really simple breakfast pie that everyone in your family will devour? Then you want this oatmeal pie recipe. Whether you do a little dab of whipped cream on top or turn it into dessert with ice cream and caramel sauce is up to you, but this is just divine.

So which pie are you making for Pi Day? Might I suggest a pie for breakfast, dinner, and dessert?