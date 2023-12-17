Pisces, Your 2024 Horoscope Promises Great Things If You Prioritize Yourself

You might think that as the last astrological sign in the zodiac, Pisces, you would be a bit jaded. After all, you’ve seen the antics of Aries, Leo, and Aquarius and know what that can lead to. But that’s just not in your sweet little nature, you little fish. In fact, Pisces is set up for astrological success, since you’ve gotten a master class of sorts seeing the other signs’ strengths and weaknesses. So get ready to put all that you’ve learned into practice, Pisces, because your 2024 horoscope reveals what it will really take to succeed in the new year.

Truth be told, Pisces is the softie of all the zodiac signs. Your empathetic and compassionate personality means that you only see the best in others — sometimes sadly to your own detriment. Your selfless nature allows you to nurture others just as you’d like to be, but you can’t forget to build your own boundaries, too. That way, you won’t get overwhelmed by your emotions and forget about your well-being. Since you can’t stand conflict, your tendency is to take off, (literally), but you need to accept that adversity builds through faith and fortitude. By doing so, you’ll achieve what your heart has always desired: inner peace.

As a water sign, you’re used to going with the flow. But for your 2024 horoscope, you’ll need to keep swimming (sometimes against the tide) to ride the wave of fortune.

Love

You feel happiest when you have a partner, Pisces, but any ol’ person won’t do. Maybe it’s because your symbol is of two fish swimming in the opposite direction that causes you to endlessly search for your soulmate. But once you find your person, it’s permanent. If you’ve been dating someone special for some time, 2024 will provide you with the planetary push to take your relationship to the next level. “Saturn is visiting you until February 2026 which means you are feeling the urge to focus, mature, and make long-term decisions,” says Gahl Sasson, an astrologer and author of The Astrology of 2024. “This placement can make falling in love harder unless you meet someone you have known in previous lives.”

But it won’t matter if your soulmate falls from the sky and into your lap if you don’t first love the person who matters most: you. “Your love life depends upon one thing: you loving yourself,” adds Stephanie Gailing, an astrologer and author of The Astrological Self-Care Journal. “It’s certainly a journey and it can require work, but with Saturn in Pisces and your 1st House of Self all year, investing in strengthening your self-love will pay off in spades for all areas of your life, including your love life.” The September 17 Lunar Eclipse coming into your sign at the end of the summer can bring about insight into what (and who) you want to attract into your life and how to make it happen.

Finances

Money isn’t a motivator for you, Pisces. You ascribe to the idea of working to live rather than living to work. You’ll thrive in creative careers that have higher, loftier goals than turning a quick buck. And in 2024, you’ll see how taking care of your financial house will positively impact other areas of your life. “The first two eclipses of the year —on March 25 and April 8— inspire the money realms of your chart,” says Gailing. “This should bring awareness as to ways to change your relationship with money — both philosophically and practically — that can shift your financial health.” During this time, rethink how you spend and share money if you’re partnered. Will each of you keep separate bank accounts or will your earnings be directly deposited into a joint account? Only you will be able to answer the question of, “What’s mine, what’s yours, and what’s ours.”

Family

A Pisces parent can often be found playing on the floor with their child — even if they meant to mop it first. Pisces, you put all other things aside so that you can connect on a meaningful level with your kids. Although you already enjoy spending time with your family, your 2024 horoscope will make the lovefest last even longer. “When Jupiter moves into Gemini on May 25 — where it will be for the next year — it camps out in your 4th House of Family,” explains Gailing. “As such, you may find that the latter half of this year brings you more opportunities for luck, learning, and enjoyment via spending time with and/or reflecting upon your family.” A family gathering around June 4-6 can be quite fortuitous, thanks to the Gemini New Moon and also when Venus unites with the Sun in your 4th House.

Family fun doesn’t have a full stop in the summer. You’ll find even bigger blessings in the second half of the year, when you might make big moves — literally. “The second part of the year is one of the best times to relocate, buy a property, become a parent, and heal familial ties,” adds Sasson.

Career

Although you’re typically a go-with-the-flow kind of gal, (thanks to being a mutable astrological sign), you should mentally prepare for the changes that will occur in your career. The good news is that they are all designed to put you on the right path. “With Saturn in your 1st House of Self all year, everything is changing for you,” says Gailing. “It’s still a time to take stock of who you are and how you want to pursue your professional path — just ensure that it aligns with your values and visions for life.”

That might be problematic for you, Pisces, because your people pleasing tendency and a sensitivity towards criticism can get in the way of making tough decisions, especially as they relate to work. Thankfully, you don’t need to have all the answers right away. “The Mercury Retrograde between November 25 and December 15 is in the sign of Sagittarius, doing its backward slide through your 10th House of Career,” says Gailing. “Don’t get worried — this can actually be a boon if you approach it mindfully.” That means observing, taking your time, assess your needs, and make the plans to put it out into the universe and make it happen.

Pisces, 2024 will bring about highlights in every aspect of your life, from creating connections with your family, mastering any money issues you might have, getting what you need from your love life, and getting a career that aligns with your beliefs. All it takes, Pisces, is a belief in yourself.