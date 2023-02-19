Have you checked your horoscope, Pisces? It looks like 2023 is shaping up to be quite the year for you, so now that Pisces season is in full swing, why not celebrate yourself? Whether you’re dressing up and going out for your birthday this year, or keeping it close to home with a simple slice of cake and a movie, you’ll need a festive Pisces Instagram caption to share with your celebration pics.

Pisces is a water sign, ruled by Neptune (the water planet), and symbolized by two fish swimming in opposite directions, meant to embody the inner turmoil of the sign who is always pulled between reality and their imagination. If you want to understand the sign better, just peek at some famous Pisceans, like Drew Barrymore, Millie Bobby Brown, and actual Rihanna. Yeah, these fishy folk are pretty cool. So, what to add to that blank caption box...

Pisces birthday captions

Don’t let your friends and family forget your birthday is coming up. These Pisces Instagram captions will remind them that now’s your time to shine (and that if they haven’t ordered you something special for a gift yet, the clock is ticking). And if you’re a parent celebrating your Pisces baby, some of these will be fitting to celebrate your little water lover.

Today, I’m the only fish in the sea.

The Pisces in me came out to play today.

Just took a DNA test. Turns out, I’m 100% a Pisces.

Water you want to do for your birthday?

I’m fishing for birthday compliments, comment below.

“Women like you drown oceans.” — Rupi Kaur

“We Pisceans know how to swim without water.” — Munia Khan

“Excuse me while I have a Pisces moment.” — Patricia Lantz

“I don’t need the facts. I’m a Pisces.” — Phil Volatile

“No human being, however great, or powerful, was ever so free as a fish.” — John Ruskin

“I am a Pisces, a fish out of water, searching for a way back home.” — James Kidd

“A Pisces knows no boundaries and dances with their limitlessness.” — Patricia Lantz

Westend61/Getty Images

Pisces season captions

If your Insta followers don’t already know your best traits as a Pisces — being imaginative, romantic, and empathetic — now’s the time to clue them in. Pisces season is all about celebrating what makes you special, and these quotes sum up your characteristics nicely.

“Could a greater miracle take place than for us to look through each other’s eye for an instant?” — Henry David Thoreau

“Without leaps of imagination, or dreaming, we lose the excitement of possibilities. Dreaming, after all, is a form of planning.” — Gloria Steinem

“As a hopeless romantic, I’m drawn to stories of improbable beginnings.” — Mary Kay Andrews

“Imagination will often carry us to worlds that never were. But without it we go nowhere.” — Carl Sagan

“See the world through the eyes of your inner child. The eyes that sparkle in awe and amazement as they see love, magic and mystery in the most ordinary things.”― Henna Sohail

“Stories of imagination tend to upset those without one.” — Terry Pratchett

“I spin worlds where we could be together. I dream you. For me, imagination and desire are very close.” — Jeannette Winterson

“All men are born firstly with the instinct to protect themselves. But few grow to really love themselves, and even fewer learn to love their neighbor as themselves.” — Criss Jami

“If you look into someone’s face long enough, eventually you’re going to feel that you’re looking at yourself.” — Paul Auster

“Everything you can imagine is real.” — Pablo Picasso

“Romance is the glamour which turns the dust of everyday life into a golden haze.” — Elinor Glyn

“Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.” — Leo Buscaglia

Quotes from famous Pisces

Want to give a subtler nod to your sign this month? Find a notable Pisces you admire and comb through their quotes until you find something that speaks to you. Here are some of the best one-liners and interview moments from famous fish that would make fitting Pisces Instagram captions.

“It’s an artist’s duty to reflect the times in which we live.” — Nina Simone

“I’d rather be hated for who I am than loved for who I am not.” — Kurt Cobain

“You have to follow and honor that inner voice.” — Camila Cabello

“The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge but imagination.” — Albert Einstein

“I’m a Pisces, so I’m a very closed-book kind of person.” — Erykah Badu

“My story is definitely going to be a happily ever after, no matter what.” — Rihanna

“You need to impress me, outwit me, compete with me? Go ahead; knock yourself out. I have no problem with that at all.” — Daniel Craig

“Dreams are necessary to life.” — Anaïs Nin

“Every weird thing about you is beautiful and makes life interesting.” — Kesha

“At any one moment, which side you show to the world depends on who you are with and the circumstances you are in.” — Rosemary Breen

“It is not true that people stop pursuing dreams because they grow old, they grow old because they stop pursuing dreams.”― Gabriel García Márquez

What Pisces Instagram caption will you pick to celebrate your season? You can’t go wrong with any of these choices.