Have a wee babe due between February 19 to March 20? Congratulations, you’re about to be the proud parent of a Pisces. A water sign, Pisces are known for being gentle, wise, and compassionate people. Naturally, a kid with these lovely characteristics needs a name to match. And for that you can take inspiration from these 31 Pisces-inspired baby names for your aquatic wonder.

By digging into the history and meanings of names, the following are suggestions that reflect the best parts of Pisces which include being deeply intelligent people with a strong sense of right and wrong, who have active imaginations and operate by a generous “live and let live” policy, per Horoscope.com. Amiable people, Pisces are also considered sensitive, generous, and naturally kind. Not to mention there’s that whole water sign to think about. The water connection also offers an abundance of great name options, from the obvious to the fascinating. Another pro tip if you’re feeling flummoxed about how to name your Pisces baby is to look back to literature for great characters who have operated within water. Horatio Hornblower, anyone? Hey, he was a fictional Royal Navy officer during the Napoleonic Wars, so he fits the water theme perfectly.

If you’re looking for more baby name inspiration for your Pisces baby, these monikers should do the trick.

1 River Another name that reflects water, River is a gender neutral option for Pisces babies.

2 Juliet Juliet doesn’t just bring to mind Shakespeare’s famous Romeo & Juliet. The English name Juliet means youthful, per BabyNames.com. With Pisces “live and let live” attitude, Juliet conveys a Pisces baby’s young approach.

3 Brooks If you’re looking to tap into Pisces water symbol literally, then Brooks, which derives from Olde English “bróc,” or one who dwells by a brook,” per ohbabynames.com, is just the ticket.

4 Rain Great for a boy or girl, rain evokes the refreshing of life with precipitation something that feels wonderfully on theme for a Pisces child.

5 Dylan Welsh for “son of the sea,” according to NameBerry, Dylan has become a gender neutral name in recent years.

6 Niles It may conjure up images of the ‘90s sitcom Frasier, but Niles also hints at the Nile River, another Pisces water-related name.

7 Clio In Greek Clio means glory, according to NameBerry, and isn’t that a glorious name for your water baby?

8 Fern How perfect is this? Fern means “The wing of comfort,” and is derived from the Anglo-Saxon word fearn, which means a wing, per MamaNatural.com. Pisces are known for their compassionate hearts — the ultimate form of comfort.

9 Nerissa In Greek, Nerissa means of the sea, according to NameBerry. WIth their free-flowing approach to life, this name is ideal for Pisces signs.

10 Meryl Meryl might seem inseparable from award-winning actress Meryl Streep, but as it turns out it predates her rise to fame and comes from the Celtic word for bright sea, per BabyNameWizard.com.

11 Salome Salome is the female name derived from the Hebrew word for peace, Shalom, BehindtheName.com reports. Generally considered peacemakers, Pisces babies would be well served by the name Salome.

12 Winifred Winifred comes from the Welsh language, NameBerry.com tells us, and means blessed peacemaking. What a beautiful concept for a Pisces baby.

13 Amethyst There’s something sort of lovely about naming a baby after their birthstone and that’s what Amethyst is for February. So if your little Pisces is born in February, consider this purple stone.

14 Prudence The Beatles may have sung about Dear Prudence, but she was a popular name long before that. Probably because Prudence, as OhBabyNames.com states, comes from the Medieval name Prudentia, for the virtue of prudence.

15 Rahim In the Islamic religious tradition, Rahim is one of Allah’s 99 names. So it suggests being a merciful one, according to BehindtheName.com.

16 Kailani Looking to other languages is a great way to come up with Pisces names. Take, for instance, Kailani. In Hawaiin, BabyNames.com says, Kailani means sea and sky, a great marriage of two parts of Pisces wonderful personality.

17 Sage Wise and knowing, that’s what Sage means, says NameBerry. For a kid who seems to be wise beyond their years, this is the perfect name.

18 Murdoch To understand the name Murdoch, you have to look back into history at the pairing of two Gaelic personal names: “Muire(adh)ach, a derivative of muir 'sea', and Murchadh or ‘sea battler,’” according to Ancestry.com. If that’s not a great story for a Pisces kid to tell, we don’t know what is.

19 Triton You remember King Triton from The Little Mermaid. He was the god of the sea in Greek mythology. So it might make sense as a name for your little waterbaby.

20 Lachan “From the land of lakes’ a.k.a. Lochs.” That’s where Lachlan comes from in Irish history, according to TheBump. If you plan to live a lake life with your Pisces kid, this might just be the right name for them.

22 Moana Better known for the 2016 Disney hit of the same name, Moana isn’t just a fictional cartoon character. It comes from the Polynesian tradition and means, TheBump says, wide ocean.

23 Irvette If you want a water-evoking name that’s less common, Irvette is a great choice for Pisces. It’s of English origin meaning "sea friend" reports TheBump.

24 Frey “In Norse mythology, Frey is the fertility god, and also the most handsome of all the deities,” says ThinkBabyNames.com. How’s that for your wise and wonderful Pisces child?

25 Coral Give your Pisces child a suggestion of the sea with the name Coral, the beautiful marine invertebrates that make the ocean so colorful.

26 Lucy The name Lucy comes from Old English and means light, according to BabyNames.com. For a sweet newborn who radiates Pisces compassion, Lucy sums them up perfectly.

27 Llyr You have to appreciate the Welsh appreciation for the sea. They have all kinds of great seaworthy names, like Llyr, which means the sea, per NameBerry.

28 Pike Pike is the name of a fish in English and might just be appropriate for your little swimmer.

29 Ren In Japanese Ren is a boy’s name meaning water lily or lotus, BehindtheName.com says. There’s something lovely about giving a boy a name that evokes such a gorgeous floating flower.

30 Rumi NameBerry says that Rumi is a girl's name of Japanese origin meaning "beauty, flow, lapis lazuli.” A little Pisces girl might just be perfectly defined by that description.

31 Cascade Whether the name makes you think of a waterfall or the Pacific Northwest mountain range, Cascade as a name is as versatile as any Pisces.

The beauty of Pisces is that it’s lovely water sign inspires all kinds of great names. You need only go swimming in the options to discover the perfect choice for your child.