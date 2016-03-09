Have a wee babe due between February 19 to March 20? Congratulations, you’re about to be the proud parent of a Pisces. A water sign, Pisces are known for being gentle, wise, and compassionate people. Naturally, a kid with these lovely characteristics needs a name to match. And for that you can take inspiration from these 31 Pisces-inspired baby names for your aquatic wonder.
By digging into the history and meanings of names, the following are suggestions that reflect the best parts of Pisces which include being deeply intelligent people with a strong sense of right and wrong, who have active imaginations and operate by a generous “live and let live” policy, per Horoscope.com. Amiable people, Pisces are also considered sensitive, generous, and naturally kind. Not to mention there’s that whole water sign to think about. The water connection also offers an abundance of great name options, from the obvious to the fascinating. Another pro tip if you’re feeling flummoxed about how to name your Pisces baby is to look back to literature for great characters who have operated within water. Horatio Hornblower, anyone? Hey, he was a fictional Royal Navy officer during the Napoleonic Wars, so he fits the water theme perfectly.
If you’re looking for more baby name inspiration for your Pisces baby, these monikers should do the trick.
The beauty of Pisces is that it’s lovely water sign inspires all kinds of great names. You need only go swimming in the options to discover the perfect choice for your child.