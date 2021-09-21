These Luminous Baby Names Actually Mean "Light"

All the smiles, giggles, and coos from our babies are just a tiny measure of the light they bring into our lives. And choosing a name that expresses their radiance is something you should definitely consider. Baby names that mean light have been pretty popular recently. So while you’re creating your list of names that you can see your baby with, you want to add these too. And your options are quite plentiful. These names are elegant, exotic, naturally warm, and way outside of the norm. There is nothing ordinary about them.

If you’ve been stressing over your baby name options, we feel you. But be reassured, you’re not being too picky! This is the name your baby will carry for the rest of their life, and that’s a pretty big deal. Why shouldn’t it be one that brightens someone’s day and illuminates the world?

Some of these baby names that mean light are kind of obvious, like Dawn. But did you know the famous actress Sanaa Lathan’s name is African for shining light? Or that Zora means dawn? These bright lights surround us, and your baby will be among them.

While you’re scrolling through these top picks, test them out and imagine your baby beaming in your arms!

Alina FatCamera/E+/Getty Images Alina is an Armenian name meaning light. But not only will your baby be a light, but she will also be strong and independent with a beautiful name!

Aurora Aurora is simply enchanting! It is Latin and means “dawn.” It’s also Sleeping Beauty’s name. If you’re into Disney’s Maleficient at all, you can appreciate Aurora’s light that drew in everyone she met.

Beacon Can you imagine your little Beacon being a strong one who is full of light? That’s what this name brings. Its origins are English, and it means “signal light.” So, your son will definitely have leadership traits.

Faven Ok, I seriously don’t think I could love this name any more than I already do. And you’ll love it too. Faven is an African name, more specifically Eritrean, and means “light.” Having this name, with its uniqueness, is a gift to this list.

Dawn Dawn has always sounded pretty and like an easygoing personality! It comes from the Old English language and means “first appearance of light.”

Eleanor Eleanor is the girl with the old soul. The name has a biblical association, and in Hebrew, it means “God is my light.” The most famous woman with this name is the US First Lady, Eleanor Roosevelt, who was a civil rights activist and advocated for women’s rights. If she’s any proof, your baby girl will use her light to help others in a major way.

Kiran Maybe it’s because it begins with Ki, but Kiran is such a kind name. Like the morning sunlight that sweeps into your window and gently brushes your eyes open. The name derives from the Hindi language and means “beam of light.”

Eliora Eliora sounds like a beautiful mixup of Elaine and Aurora. With Hebrew origins, the name means “God is my light.” It’s not a very popular name, but that’s all the more reason to choose it because your daughter is already one of a kind.

Ciana This beautiful light and airy name is captivating. Ciana is Italian and means “light” or “God is gracious.” I’m honestly surprised there isn’t an animated princess with this name already.

Iliana Rita Kheruimova / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images The name Iliana just dances in the air when you say it, and your little girl will shine. I’m not kidding. It has Spanish origins and literally means “ray of light.”

Chand While you’re probably used to hearing Chandler, maybe feeling like something was left off of this name, Chand stands true on its own. It originated in Sanskrit and means “moon, light.” Light comes in many different ways, so look for all the of your baby will grow to show their positive individualism.

Leora Have you heard this name before? Leora is Hebrew for a girl meaning “light.” But I think of it like lé-ora as in the ora of light that will surround your little one.

Mahina All light shines a bit differently and Mahina definitely embodies that. The name is Hawaiian and means “moonlight.” But before knowing its origins, the name just has a tropical and beachy vibe. Can you imagine your sweet baby girl with this name?

Meyer Meyer is a very different take on an ‘M’ name, but interesting nonetheless. It’s Hebrew for “bringer of light.” Although it’s used as a last name in the US, why not bring something new to this generation of kids.

Nahara Nahara is not only exotic (I’m thinking of the Sahara desert) but it sounds like your little one will have a magnetism that pulls others in. The name is Aramaic for light.

Sanaa The famous actress Sanaa Lathan is an example of the radiance your baby will emanate. The name is African for “work of art; shining light.”

Zia Zia is a unisex name, but it’s given to a boy in Hebrew and means “light.” Zia is simple but definitely stands out amongst the typical pool of names.

Lucian SanyaSM/E+/Getty Images Lucian is a name that teeters between old school and classic. It is Latin for “light,” and if you like to have a trending name for your children, sticking with lu- like Lucy or Luke, then this would be a fun addition!

Nuri Nuri, which sounds like the name Suri, is sleek, simple, and has the sweetest sound. The name itself is unisex and its origins are Arabic and Hebrew and mean “light or my fire.”