Arabella is a really unique name that means “answered prayer,” and if you’re religious, that may feel extra special. It comes from the Latin word orabilis, and it’s just such a lovely and elegant option.

Claire is a Latin name that means "bright" or "clear." It’s a gorgeous one-syllable name that is both feminine and strong, and it’s easy to remember, while still not being super common. Any daughter named Claire will add brightness and light to your life.

Elena means “bright, shining light,” which is beautiful for a rainbow baby. It’s the Greek version of Helen, but also has Spanish, Italian, and German roots. We love how it signifies that your baby is a shining beacon of light.

Hope is an English name, meaning "hope" (obviously). The name always brings a hopeful, calm feeling to anyone who hears it, and this could be the perfect name for your little one, as having a rainbow baby is a profound act of hope.

Jesse is another great unisex name for parents who are religious. It means “gift of God,” and it has Hebrew origins. I love how this perfectly describes what your rainbow baby really is: a gift from a higher power when you needed it the most.

Luke is a name that means "light giving,” which is perfect for rainbow babies who bring brightness and hope with them after a long period of darkness. Your kiddo will be in good company with Luke Perry and Luke Wilson.

Nadia is a name that signifies "hope" in the Russian, Slavic, and American meaning of the name. It’s unusual, but still simple and classic and could pair well other other Russian names like Anastasia, Alexei, or Elena.

Phoebe means "radiant or shining one.” It's a name of Greek origin and is seen in Greek mythology as the goddess of the moon and of hunting. In addition to being a bright life in your light, your little one will share a name with Phoebe from Friends, which is a real treat for everyone.

Raphael is a Hebrew name that means "God has healed." You’ll never forget your loss, but having a rainbow baby is a profound act of healing that’s beautifully commemorated by this name. Plus your kiddo may appreciate sharing a name with the famous, red bandana-wearing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.

Von is a mid-century name that means "hope." It was once used as a surname but has become a modern standalone name. You may associate this name with the first half of certain German or Austrian last names (like the Von Trapp family), but it’s a perfectly unique first name, too.