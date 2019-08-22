Suffering the loss of a child is probably one of the most unimaginable pains I can think of. That's why the baby born after the one you've lost is considered a rainbow baby. Rainbow Baby Day exists to celebrate these miracles. Whether you're honoring your rainbow baby on this special holiday, or just want some sweet quotes to dedicate to your rainbow baby, there are plenty of special phrases that really encompass what it means to love a child after a loss.

Coping with the loss of a child, whether it was six weeks into a pregnancy or six years after they were born, is the hardest thing a parent can go through, which is why rainbow babies are so important and special. Before "rainbow baby" was an official term, my mom had several miscarriages with a previous husband, and a few with my dad before having me. She then had a still birth of my twin sister. Thankfully, I survived, so I'm considered my parents' rainbow baby. While they would feel I'm special no matter what, that extra dose of hope and love that comes with a rainbow baby can really make a big difference. A new baby would never replace the child you lost, but rainbow babies definitely have a special place in our hearts because they truly are "a rainbow after the storm." Hopefully these quotes bring some sort of peace, and help you celebrate the little bundle of joy you have in your life. And as a rainbow baby, these quotes certainly make me feel honored and loved.

1. “For this child we have prayed.” – 1 Samuel 1:27-28 A rainbow baby truly is a special blessing, and if you find comfort in religion, this quote is especially lovely.

2. “The greater your storm, the brighter your rainbow.” – Unknown For those who have suffered a horrific loss, it really makes you appreciate what comes after that much more.

3. “When we lose one blessing, another is most often unexpectedly given in its place.” – C.S. Lewis Very true and very poignant. This is basically the definition of a rainbow baby, which is pretty prolific from the one and only C.S. Lewis.

4. “Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.” – Maya Angelou And your rainbow baby certainly is that, breaking through the darkness and becoming a beacon of light.

5. “No rain, no flowers.” – Unknown Without trials and tribulations, true joy and happiness can't be experienced — at least that's what some philosophers say. Your rainbow baby is most definitely your little flower that bloomed after a rainstorm. (Although none of this dismisses the pain and grief over your loss.)

6. “Look for the rainbow, not the rain.” – Unknown Your rainbow baby is the positive event after a horrible situation and should be celebrated. But remember to give yourself time to remember the rain if that's what you need to heal and breathe.

7. “Be thou the rainbow in the storms of life. The evening beam that smiles the clouds away, and tints tomorrow with prophetic ray.” – Lord Byron Sarah Mason/Photodisc/Getty Images I think this would be an amazing print to have in your rainbow baby's nursery. And Lord Byron is the master of all masters of words.

8. “We needed something to express our joy, our beauty, our power. And the rainbow did that.” – Gilbert Baker Nothing better to express how strong you are and what you've overcome than a rainbow baby. And your sweet little babe will be an expression of your joy and an honor to your loss over and over again.

9. “Walk on a rainbow trail; walk on a trail of song, and all about you will be beauty. There is a way out of every dark mist, over a rainbow trail.” – Robert Motherwell Losing a child is a horrible, long journey. You may feel like it will never get better and you'll always feel darkness and be walking in a dark mist forever, but "there is a way out of every dark mist," according to Robert Motherwell. It's "over a rainbow trail," of course.

10. "Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue. And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true." — 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' If you can hear Judy Garland singing this right to you and your baby, then find comfort in her lyrics. Your rainbow is here. Skies are blue, and the dreams that you thought were unattainable are now here, in your arms. Again, none of this discounts the pain and grief and sorrow you have felt over your loss — it doesn't erase any of it. But it can be a salve to your wounds, reminding you that hope is abundant, and so is love. Your heart has room for all of it.

11. "This is my wish for you: Comfort on difficult days, smiles when sadness intrudes, rainbows to follow the clouds, laughter to kiss your lips, sunsets to warm your heart, hugs when spirits sag, beauty for your eyes to see, friendships to brighten your being, faith so that you can believe, confidence for when you doubt, courage to know yourself, patience to accept the truth, love to complete your life." — Ralph Waldo Emerson Your rainbow baby is the bright spot after the clouds, your warm sunset, your hug when you were losing your spirit. What a beautiful sentiment.

12. “The true harvest of my daily life is somewhat as intangible and indescribable as the tints of morning or evening. It is a little star-dust caught, a segment of the rainbow which I have clutched." — 'Walden,' by Henry David Thoreau Any parent of a rainbow baby will tell you just how true this sentiment is. Those babies are pure stardust — light that touches everything in your life.

13. "Oh, God of Dust and Rainbows, Help us to see, That without the dust the rainbow, Would not be." — Langston Hughes This feels particularly poignant and gets to the essence of what it’s like to deal with all the emotions that accompany loss and birth.

14. "Love was a feeling completely bound up with color, like thousands of rainbows superimposed one on top of the other." — Paulo Coelho Your rainbow baby holds multitudes. Your heart is the keeper of those, and the love comes overwhelmingly and naturally. It’s beautiful.

15. "Let me, O let me bathe my soul in colours; let me swallow the sunset and drink the rainbow." — Kahlil Gibran Having a rainbow baby is like bathing your soul in color. It’s the incandescent joy that takes over your whole being, but it can never quite block all the dark that remains.

16. "My heart leaps up when I behold, A rainbow in the sky: So was it when my life began; So is it now I am a man." — William Wordsworth Wordsworth gets to the heart of emotion with such adept skill, it’s almost otherworldly.

17. "Three weeks ago, he’d seen hail fall from the sky, only to be followed minutes later by a spectacular rainbow that seemed to frame the azalea bushes. The colors, so vivid they seemed almost alive, made him think that nature sometimes sends us signs, that it’s important to remember that joy can always follow despair." — 'The Choice' by Nicholas Sparks Of course the author of The Notebook would get this right. Of course he would.

18. "My heart is like a rainbow shell, That paddles in a halcyon sea; My heart is gladder than all these, Because my love is come to me." — Christina Rossetti Poetry seems to capture the nature of these complex feelings with the best phrasing and sentiment.

19. “Oh tie up your bow, take off your coat and take a look around, Everything is alright now, 'Cause the sky has finally opened, the rain and wind stopped blowin', But you're stuck out in the same old storm again, Let go of your umbrella, 'cause darlin', I'm just tryin' to tell ya, That there's always been a rainbow hangin' over your head.” — "Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves Always.