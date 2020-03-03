8 Facts About Your Sweet, Sensitive Pisces Baby

They’re cute, they’re cuddly, and they have all the feels. No, we’re not talking about a pug puppy, but those delicious Pisces babies. While every astrological sign has traits that are amazing and wonderful to marvel about, a baby born under the Pisces sign just has that something extra special. So if your baby is born between February 19 and March 20, you’ve definitely got a little guppy on your hands... and there's no shortage of fascinating facts about Pisces babies for you to ooh and aah over.

All kids are awesome (well, most of them, anyway, if we’re being honest), but a Pisces baby is next-level loveliness. As part of their Pisces personality, they tend to be more emotional than some of the other signs, making them super sensitive and sweet. Another Pisces fun facts is that they sometimes can think everything is about themselves, which apparently might manifest into a martyr complex. Probably not something you have to worry about when they’re little, but as your baby becomes a toddler and eventually (gah) a tween, well, get ready to have a lot of tissues for their issues.

But on the flip side, they’re not just focused on their emotional needs, but those who they love, too. You might be able to gain some additional insight into how your little Pisces baby will be in the future by reading their horoscope, which are often spookily accurate when it comes to characterizing your kiddo’s traits.

Read on to find out other Pisces fun facts that will help you fall in love with your fishie even more.

1 They’re Big Dreamers Shutterstock As your baby sleeps, you might wonder what he’s dreaming about. Apparently, big things, according to Myra. “When given the right guidance and encouragement, Pisces grow up to have big dreams,” says Myra. “They are the ones who are impractical enough to change the world.”

2 They’re Easily Influenced Having a Pisces baby means that you have a sweet, sensitive soul on your hands. As Myra explains, this Neptune-ruled sign is "very impressionable," and you'll "really want to nurture and show lots of TLC" to your little fish. “Be extra careful to shield these little ones from things you don't want them to see or experience, because they will take in their experiences more than most babies do," she warns. Of course, that doesn’t mean keeping your baby in a bubble, but knowing that they might be a little more sensitive as they get older can help you in caring for your child.

3 They’re Creative Sure, it might look like scribble scrabble to some, but a Pisces baby’s drawing is almost like a mini Picasso masterpiece. “Pisces are creative and artistic, and you'll see this in them from an early age if you encourage these behaviors,” advises Myra. This means lots (and lots) of trips to the craft stores to stock up on supplies like crayons and coloring books, to encourage your baby’s artistic inclinations.

4 They’re Perceptive Pisces are masters of perception. That might explain why, when you’re talking to your baby, you feel as if she understands exactly what you’re saying. “Pisces are very intuitive and can easily tune in to what you’re saying as well as what you’re not,” advises Myra. That’s why learning how to communicate clearly and effectively will be important when caring for a Pisces baby.

5 They’re Copycats (In A Good Way) Shutterstock Does your baby crinkle her nose when she laughs, just like you? Blame it on Pisces’ uncanny ability to parrot almost everything that their parents do. They’re almost master imitators, which can be funny (or, um, not) depending on their impersonation of you. “Pisces will learn to mimic your behaviors quickly,” says Myra. “So take time to make sure your own house is in order so they learn only good habits from you.”

6 They Could Be Athletic When it comes to deciding what sort of activities your tot might like to try, consider anything involving fancy footwork. "Pisces rules the feet," reported Astrostyle, "so they enjoy sports like soccer, skating, and dancing. As a water sign, they’ll enjoy splashing around in the pool and trying out for the swim team."

7 They Might Be Aloof While you'll appreciate your little one's sensitivity and sweetness, as Mom365 reported, the "flip side of being sensitive is that when it comes to getting in disagreements, it stings a lot more." A young Pisces might learn that distancing themselves from situations "makes it easier than getting overly-attached or hurt. A bit of loving support and understanding can go a long way toward bringing your Piscean out of his shell."