There are few things better than dressing your children in seasonal attire, whether it’s fair isle mittens in the winter or a dress embroidered with bunnies in the spring. But there is something about Halloween-themed clothing that really gives me a hit of dopamine. And the Posh Peanut Halloween 2023 collection is like a straight dose of pumpkin-infused, whimsical happiness.

Posh Peanut is already well known, and their soft bamboo fabric is famous for being both cozy buttery goodness and just adorable, coming in dozens of fun patterns and colors. But they really outdid themselves with the Halloween collection. There’s a little bit of everything, from classic Halloween patterns like bats and pumpkins to the soft, whimsical pink Halloween-themed designs that include pumpkins and carriages. It’s all a bit whimsy, a bit fun, and perfect for babies all the way up to big kids.

It’s one of the reasons I personally love Posh Peanut so much — the sizes are inclusive and they have tons of options. I have three girls that I love to dress alike, but their ages (9 years, 5 years, and 18 months) don’t always lend well to finding the same dress in the necessary sizes. But Posh Peanut often includes fun pieces in sizes up to 12Y, and I also just love that my 9-year-old can still dress her age in fun, cozy clothes. (Bonus: the dress are perfect for twirling.)

The Posh Peanut Posh-o-ween collection features pajamas, dresses, rompers, and even loveys and crib sheets. There are some really chic options, like the Rosie design that includes skulls and florals, and the Theodore collection that also has skulls and lots of pumpkins. There’s a little bit of something for every style and every kid, so if you have children who like to dress their own individual way, you can still make a choesive look for a family Halloween photo.

There are even some brand new Disney-themed Posh Peanut Halloween options, including some fun Mickey and Minnie looks for the holiday.

My favorite part about the Posh Peanut Halloween collection is how so many pieces can just go straight through fall without feeling too Halloween-ish, like the ones featuring pumpkins and carriages. But Posh Peanut clothing also lasts really well, so enjoy rocking these jammies and outfits well into spring.