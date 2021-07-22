Pottery Barn Kids Just Dropped Their New Halloween Costumes & They're The *Cutest*

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Halloween costume release time. Over at Pottery Barn Kids, the latest batch of wild and whimsical kids costumes has been made available online and shoppers, you are in for a treat. This year’s Pottery Barn Kids costumes are extra darling.
Is your little trick-or-treater itching to go to Hogwarts? There’s a costume for that. Does your kid want to be an astronaut when they grow up? There’s a costume for that. Does the movie Cars get your child’s engine rumbling? There’s a costume for that too.
Pottery Barn Kids has capitalized on designing not just comfy and cute classic Halloween garb, like fairies and mummies, but also a host of pop culture hits children will go gaga for. Plus, don’t get us started on the baby gear. How about an infant in a fluffy flamingo costume? Or a toddler wearing a plump pumpkin ensemble? These are the stuff of awesome Halloween portrait legends.
So why wait? You could have the best Halloween looks on your front porch in days if you act now. Beat the creepy season rush by checking out these options.
Ready to shop? Head to Pottery Barn Kids to find all of these fresh new Halloween looks.