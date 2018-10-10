The day I found out I was having my third daughter, I was thrilled. Not just because all of my favorite baby dresses would get a third wear from a third girl, but because the quotes about raising daughters out there are incredibly empowering. The thought of raising a whole little band of girls who are going to change the world and make a difference? Huge. And clearly, others get it. Having a stockpile of quotes about raising daughters in your back pocket, ready to go whenever you need to share just how special being a #GirlMom is, is totally necessary.

You can also use these quotes for International Day of the Girl. On October 11 every year since 2012 (making this year the 10th anniversary), UNICEF has made this a day to celebrate the girls in your life. And if you’re actually raising your own daughter, International Day of the Girl is practically a holiday. With these quotes about raising daughters and a big list of International Day of the Girl activities, you can lean in hard to your persona as a mother of dragons. And by dragons, I mean girls.

Some of these quotes about raising daughters are funny, some are inspiring, and some are empowering for International Day of the Girl. Just pick your favorite and go forth — raise that daughter! Change the world! And above all, keep her safe and let her know she’s loved.

1 Famous Quotes About Raising Daughters “Having a daughter was a dream come true for me. I would have made a terrible king. I never admitted it out loud, to myself or my wife, but I really wanted a little girl. It’s the best.” — Ryan Reynolds

“Mothers and daughters together are a powerful force to be reckoned with.” — Melia Keeton-Digby

“I don’t have to prepare to be wrapped around my daughter’s finger. I have been wrapped around her little finger since the day she plopped out into this world.” — Ryan Reynolds

“You fathers will understand. You have a little girl. An adorable little girl who looks up to you and adores you in a way you could never have imagined. I remember how her little hand used to fit inside mine. Then comes the day when she wants to get her ears pierced, and wants you to drop her off a block before the movie theater. From that moment on you're in a constant panic.” — Steve Martin as George Banks, Father of the Bride

“Here’s to strong women. May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them.”

2 Famous Advice Quotes About Raising Daughters Ken Cedeno/Corbis News/Getty Images "Tell her every day she is smart and capable and lift her up. Don’t underestimate the power of day-to-day motivation and inspiration in a girl’s life." — Michelle Obama

"A mother who radiates self-love and self-acceptance actually vaccinates her daughter against low self-esteem." — Naomi Wolf

"Teach your daughters to worry less about fitting into glass slippers and more about shattering glass ceilings.” — Melissa Marchonna

"We must teach our girls that if they speak their mind, they can create the world they want to see." — Robyn Silverman

"We have to be the women we want our daughters to be." — Brené Brown

"A loving and careful mother both recognizes and even protects her daughter's autonomy and also helps her dance out confidently on to a wider stage." — Rachel Billington

“I’m hoping I can use some of that quiet grace as a mother and not force my daughters to do anything. She also allowed us to make mistakes — I know nobody’s shocked by that — but I hope to do that too.” — Jenna Bush Hager

3 Famous Quotes About Raising Daughters For International Day Of The Girl "As for my girls, I'll raise them to think they breathe fire." — Jessica Kirkland

"She stands firmly on her own two feet and I just behind her; should she ever need me." — J. Iron Word

"Let my girls be Hermiones, rather than Pansy Parkinsons." — J. K. Rowling

“Never grow a wishbone, daughter, where your backbone ought to be.” — Clementine Paddleford

"We mothers are learning to mark our mothering success by our daughters’ lengthening flight." — Letty Cottin Pogrebin

“The future must not belong to those who bully women. It must be shaped by girls who go to school and those who stand for a world where our daughters can live their dreams just like our sons.” — Barack Obama