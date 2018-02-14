12 Romantic Poems To Make Your Wife Melt On Valentine's Day

For a more contemporary poem (it talks about FaceTime, laptops, and Jack Nicholson) you can send your spouse “Like an Auto-Tune of Authentic Love” by Carmen Giménez Smith. With lines like, “Surprising love can happen at// any part of one’s life// like the pixels deciding when to// flicker into bursts,” this one may especially resonate if you and your partner found each other later in life.

I’m watching an old movie in one corner

of my laptop and in another the shadows

nesting in your neck, the flickering frequencies

of your sweater, and remember the Jack Nicholson

tagline in that movie we almost watched then decided

against fearing the little taser of misogyny:

You make me want to be a better person. Sometimes

the only thing I want is to say marry me

even though we both think marriage is archaic and weird

or at least for us. It’s not marry me I want to say

but rather weld with me like a net we also sit in.

Oh FaceTime face and shadow neck and the almost synced

sound of our shared watching. You have a list of things

that are going to be the death of you,

and so do I, which we cover in our debriefings.

All of this is to say that distance makes my heart go farther

into the terrain of heartfelt and I love it: how ordinarily

classifiable it is like feeling literal figurative butterflies

in your stomach. The good being fundamental.

Surprising love can happen at any part of one’s life

like the pixels deciding when to flicker into bursts.