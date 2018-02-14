Holidays
12 Romantic Poems To Make Your Wife Melt On Valentine's Day
As soon as the new year hits, stores become a sea of pinks and hearts and chocolates, reminding shoppers that Valentine’s Day is on the horizon. This year you may be doing less shopping IRL and (much) more online, so it’s understandable if you miss the hint. If you forget a gift this year or you want something less milk chocolate and more heartfelt, these Valentine's Day love poems for your wife (or your husband) will say everything you’ve been wanting to express, even if you don’t fancy yourself a wordsmith.
You and your partner have no doubt been through some, shall I say, *stuff* this year, whether it’s figuring out how to be homeschool teachers at the drop of a hat, learning to work from home together, or just navigating the simultaneous stressors and boredom of life in a pandemic. Even if you don’t typically do much for Valentine’s Day, this year, it’s a good opportunity to show gratitude and love for your partner.
We all can’t be poets, but anyone can take the words of a poem and write it out by hand on or read it out loud (or, let's face it, copy and paste it into a text because it's the thought that counts, right?). Bonus points if you buy the poet’s book as a small but meaningful gift to go along with the poem.
*With additional reporting by Alice Emory
