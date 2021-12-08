Safeway's Holiday Hours Are Totally Helpful

No matter how hard you try to plan out the perfect holiday meal, you’re bound to forget something. Maybe it’s the crust for the sweet potato pie — or the sweet potatoes themselves. Or your kids refuse to eat the glorious bounty of food you’ve lovingly prepared, and just want to eat pizza rolls instead. To ensure that your fridge stays well stocked, (and you’re not frantically trying to find that one ingredient that can make or break your meal), you’re going to need to know Safeway’s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours.

Here Are Safeway’s Christmas Eve Hours

Depending on what time you realize that you forgot to buy that aluminum baking dish for your roast, you should be able to buy it safely at Safeway. The supermarket is open on Christmas Eve, HolidayShoppingHours.com reported. But since Safeway typically closes around 11:00 p.m., you might not want to push it by leaving your supermarket sweep until the last minute. Safeway’s Christmas Eve hours are from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for 2021. And while that would seem to give you a large window of time to do a supermarket run, it always seems like you remember that one critical product (like TP) right before bedtime. So contact your local store to ensure that they’re still open before you tuck your kids into bed — and then dash out to get the 2% you need to leave out for Santa Claus' milk and cookies.

Safeway’s Christmas Day Hours Are Limited

After all that present opening and merriment come Christmas morning, your family is sure to have worked up an appetite. If your kiddos are craving hot chocolate with extra whipped cream (and, natch, you’re out of red and green sprinkles), you can swing by Safeway on Christmas Day. Most Safeway supermarkets will be open on December 25 — but not all day and not all of them, either, Good Housekeeping.com reported. For the supermarkets that will be open, Safeway’s Christmas Day hours are going to be limited, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Before you assume that your local Safeway is open so you can do a diaper dash, you might want to give them a call, just, you know, to be on the safe side. (Ha.)

These Are Safeway’s Catering Options (In Case You Don’t Want To Cook)

But by this time, you’re probably pretty tuckered out, and cooking in the kitchen all day might not be the present you were hoping for. Consider Safeway your culinary Santa, since you can order an entire holiday meal (think a 6-8 lb. spiral ham, scalloped potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes, that classic green bean casserole, and 16 oz. of spiced apples). This spiral ham dinner feeds between 8-10 people and costs $69.99. It’s fully cooked, so all you have to do is pop it in the oven — and then plop yourself down on the couch until some amazing smells come wafting out from your kitchen. Looking for a grab-and-go item? There are deli catering trays that can serve as a pre-dinner app or even the main meal if the family is feeling particularly peckish.

There are only a handful of supermarkets that are open on the holidays, but Safeway is one of the few that allows you to do your food shopping on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. That way, if you’ve forgotten an important ingredient for the main meal, or want to whip up a fun holiday food craft with your kiddos, Safeway can help make your holidays merry and bright — and delicious.