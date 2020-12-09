Here's The Story With Costco's Christmas Hours This Year

If you need to make that last-minute dash to the store before the holidays, it's pretty crucial to know what's actually going to be open this year. After all, nobody likes to be surprised by a closed sign. So for fans of the bulk wholesaler, here are Costco's Christmas hours for 2020. (This is great info for anyone who gives a bunch of Kirkland brand gifts every year.)

When it comes to Costco's hours for Christmas Day, the news is clear. "Costco locations will be closed on Friday, December 25, 2020," a company rep tells Romper. Other dates and times may vary by location, however, so check out the store's website for Costco's holiday hours before heading out on December 24, for instance.

Because 2020 holiday shopping is anything but usual, keep Costco's current COVID-19 guidelines in mind as well. There may be limitations on how many products you can buy at a time (remember the toilet paper rush back in March?), and you will absolutely need a face mask to shop in-store, according to the company's website. There's also the option to shop from home with Costco's online-only sales, which include everything from mountains of chocolate to electronics and jewelry products. If holiday shopping at Costco is in your future, there are plenty of ways to shop safely during 2020.