Safeway Has Your Last-Minute Labor Day Shopping Plans Covered

Somehow, summer completely flew by this year and it’s already time to celebrate Labor Day weekend. With the holiday typically comes cookouts and pool parties which means you’ll probably need to pick up some food for the gatherings, and if you tend to be a last-minute shopper, it might be helpful to know Safeway’s Labor Day hours before you make your way to the store. After all, the last thing you want to do is show up to a party empty-handed, right?

Safeway’s Labor Day Hours In 2021

The good news is that you can expect your local store to be open over the holiday, but Safeway’s Labor Day hours will vary from store to store. Safeway representatives from stores in Maryland, Colorado, and South Dakota all confirmed their stores would be open during their regular business hours on Labor Day, however, each location’s hours are slightly different. Depending on the store, they may open as early as 5 a.m. and close as late as midnight, so the best way to confirm your local Safeway’s Labor Day hours is to use their online store locator and give them a call before heading over. You’ll especially want to call if you need to pick up a prescription because even if there is no change to the store’s hours, the pharmacy’s hours could still be modified for the holiday.

Safeway Labor Day Deals

If you’re hosting or attending a holiday party and plan on preparing a dish of some kind, it’s worth checking out Safeway’s Labor Day deals because there’s likely a sale on an ingredient you need. Their weekly ad for Sep. 1 through 7 includes corn for $.15 each, buy one get one free on several Beyond Meat products, five-piece shrimp skewers for $5 each, veggie kabobs for $5 each, and an eight-inch single layer cake for $5.99. One caveat is that you’ll need to be a member in order to cash in on a lot of these deals, so if you aren’t one already, make sure to sign up online before you head out to do your shopping.

While it’s sad to see summer coming to an end, at least Safeway’s Labor Day hours ensure you can live it up over the holiday weekend, even if you need to make a last-minute purchase.