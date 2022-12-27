Maybe you had a night to remember and are waking up a little hangry-slash-hungover, or you’re simply waking up to a house full of your own family who are ready for breakfast. If you remembered to buy New Year’s Eve cocktail ingredients for the night before but not much else is in the fridge the next morning, you’ll need to know: Is Safeway open on New Year’s Day 2023?

Here’s everything you need to know about your local grocer’s open and closing times on the upcoming holidays.

What are Safeway’s New Year’s Eve 2022 hours?

Well, some great news for any last-minute New Year’s Eve needs: HoursGuide.com reports most Safeways will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve 2022. These hours are reduced, but hey, at least there’s still a chance you can get in and out with a new bottle of champagne in time to toast at midnight, right?

Open and close times tend to vary by location, so your best bet is to call your nearest Safeway in advance to make sure they’re still open.

What are Safeway’s New Year’s Day 2023 hours?

Want to get your grocery shopping done on Day 1 of the New Year? New Year’s Day 2023 is a normal day of business at Safeway. Both HoursGuide.com and HolidayShoppingHours.com report that Safeway locations are open for normal business hours on New Year’s Day this year.

So, whatever you need, from last minute snacks to watch the ball drop or a full grocery run to stock your fridge for January, just know Safeway’s got you covered.