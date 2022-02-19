This Is When You Can Shop At Safeway On Presidents Day

We’re already halfway through the school year, and by now, your family’s schedule runs like a well-oiled machine. You’re able to get your kids to school on time (well, most days, anyway), and still handle the day-to-day grind like a total boss. But all it takes is one random holiday (like Presidents Day) to throw a wrench in your routine. If hitting the supermarket is part of your holiday plans, you’ll need to know if Safeway is open on Presidents Day, because it’s critical to stock up on those snacks.

Is Safeway Open On Presidents Day?

Maybe Monday is your designated day for food shopping. Or perhaps you prefer to go grab some grub when your kids are safely in school and can’t thwart your shopping efforts. So, will Safeway be a safe shopping option for Presidents Day? Absolutely, according to a spokesperson for the supermarket chain, who tells Romper exclusively, “Safeway will be open regular hours on Presidents Day.” And what exactly are those hours? Well, early birds will be delighted to discover that Safeway’s doors open starting at 6:00 a.m. For parents who like to do late-night runs for snacks and other cold lunch items, you can safely shop at Safeway up until 10:00 p.m.

Currently, there are 906 Safeway locations throughout the United States. Primarily, they’re in states such as Alaska and Arizona, California to Colorado, and Washington to Wyoming. If you’re lucky enough to have a Safeway supermarket in your neck of the woods, you’ll want to take advantage of what this store has to offer in terms of produce, meat, and other household items that might not be sexy (like laundry detergent) but are a definite necessity. To make up for having to wash your whites on such a special day, you can grab a dozen donuts for $6.99. Your kiddos will definitely be delighted to find donuts when they come home from school.

You’ll Want These Order-Ahead Options From Safeway

And if you’re feeling pretty presidential (read: you don’t feel like cooking), Safeway has lots of options, like their Hoagie Sandwich Tray ($54.99), which serves between 12-16 people. If apps are the way you want to celebrate Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays, you can get this Kick’d Up Combo Party Tray ($21.99), a sumptuous seafood tray full of Alaskan snow leg surimi and large cooked shrimp.

If you’re looking for snacks or something to serve for dinner, you’ll be able to shop at Safeway on Presidents Day — and almost every day during the year, too.