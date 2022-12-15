Is Sam's Club Open On Christmas Eve? Last-Minute Shoppers, Rejoice

Sure, it might be the most wonderful time of the year, but for many people, it’s just another day. Groceries need to be procured, errands need to be run, and tires need to be rotated. So, if you want or need to venture out on December 24, you’ll need to know what stores are open and which ones have closed early for the holiday. That’s why knowing what Sam’s Club Christmas Eve hours for 2022 can be helpful, especially if you’re looking to pick up a last-minute gift or grab some grub so you don’t have to cook.

Is Sam’s Club open on Christmas Eve 2022?

Like other big box stores, Sam’s Club is one stop shopping at its finest. Need to get a prescription filled? Go to Sam’s Club. Want a generator in case of an impromptu power outage? Sam’s Club can help you with that. Looking for some easy-to-serve apps for the big night? Consider it done — deliciously, too. And thankfully, you’ll be able to do all that (and more) on December 24, because Sam’s Club is open on Christmas Eve. Sam’s Club Christmas Eve 2022 store hours are from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Is Sam’s Club open on Christmas Day 2022?

You’d think that with all the craziness that comes with the holidays that the last place you’d want to be on Christmas Day is, yes, another store. But you never know what unforeseen circumstances can occur, like having a house full of kids and your TV goes on the fritz. So if you’re thinking that you’ll hop in your car and head over to Sam’s Club to save the day, well, you might be left feeling frustrated. Sam’s Club Christmas Day 2022 store hours are disappointing, since Sam’s Club is closed on December 25. But not to worry because if you can wait, you can return to Sam’s Club bright and early on December 26 to resume your shopping.

It's easy to forget to buy bread or get that extra stocking stuffer during the holidays. If you remember early enough, you can grab all those ingredients you need for replicate Grandma’s gravy at Sam’s Club on Christmas Eve. And on Christmas Day, instead of shopping, you can stay at home with your fam and make some new memories that don’t involve anything more than being together.