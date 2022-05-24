It’s hard to believe the unofficial start of summer is right around the corner. Whether you’re planning a big Memorial Day barbecue for the whole neighborhood, or you’re just having a more intimate family dinner, you’ll likely need a few last minute items, and you may be wondering if Sam’s Club is open on Memorial Day 2022.

The good news: Sam’s Club is open on Memorial Day 2022. The not as fabulous news? The store will be closing early, but at least this means the store’s employees get the night to celebrate.

Sam's Club store hours on Memorial Day

According to the store’s website, the Sam’s Club Memorial Day hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members. You may not be able to snag a family-size bag of buns bright and early, but you’ll have plenty of time to shop mid-day (which is good news if you need an excuse to take a break from the festivities... because three day weekends can be a lot).

These abbreviated hours are actually the same for all of the summer holidays, so if you’re wondering what Sam’s Club Fourth of July or Labor Day hours look like, here’s your answer.

Sam’s Club Memorial Day 2022 deals

And if you’re planning to get your shopping for the holiday done early (look at you go) Sam’s Club has tons of summer essentials at reasonable prices. You can snag a three-pack of bug spray for under $15, a pool float with a removable shade, a cute deck umbrella, and of course all your summer BBQ needs from popsicles to pre-assembled kabob skewers.

Uncle Sam (no, not that one) has you covered this Memorial Day, as Sam’s Club is open on Memorial Day, as long as you get there before 6 p.m.