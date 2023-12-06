Knock knock. Who’s there? Santa jokes. Santa jokes who? Santa jokes that your kids will think are so funny, they’ll beg you to tell them more. And you’ll be able to do that, because there are a bunch of jokes about Saint Nick here for you.

These jokes reference not only Santa Claus, but also his elves, reindeer, and his snow friends. If your kid has watched The Santa Clause or has made a gingerbread house, they’ll surely understand the references to characters we all love from the North Pole, but if they’re younger, some of the knock knock jokes may be more their speed — even The Grinch would love them. No matter their age level, you can find plenty of jokes here to crack your kids up about their favorite guy: Santa.

Puns & Jokes About Santa Claus

What did Mrs. Claus say to Santa after checking the weather? Looks like rain, dear.

Which of Santa’s friends is the chillest? Jack Frost.

What do the Santa and the elves eat for lunch at the North Pole? Santa-wiches.

What kind of music do Santa and the elves listen to? Wrap music.

Where does Santa stay when he goes on vacation? A ho-ho-hotel.

What happens when a vampire he meets Santa at the North Pole? Frostbite.

What kind of bedding does Santa use? Cookie sheets.

Why do the reindeer get to eat cake pops? Because they are Santa’s star bucks.

What did the grumpy sheep say to Santa on Christmas? Baaaah humbug.

Where does Santa keep his money? In a snow bank.

How does Santa live in the moment? By keeping himself present.

What should a gingerbread man do if he breaks his arm? He should ice it.

What does Santa like to do after work? Chill out.

Knock Knock Jokes about Santa

Knock knock! Who’s there? Olive! Olive who? Olive Santa Claus, don’t you?

Knock knock! Who’s there? Interrupting Santa. Interrupting Santa wh— Ho, Ho, Ho, Merry Christmas!

Knock knock! Who’s there? Mary! Mary who? Mary Christmas!

Knock knock! Who’s there? Ivana! Ivana who? Ivana wish you a Merry Christmas!

Knock knock! Who’s there? Ho Ho. Ho Ho Who? Your Santa impression needs work!

Knock knock! Who’s there? Lettuce. Lettuce who? Lettuce enjoy the gifts Santa brought us!

Knock knock! Who’s there? Candies! Candies who? Candies presents from Santa get here any sooner?

Knock knock! Who’s there? Irish. Irish who? Irish you a Merry Christmas.

Now that their bellies are shaking like bowls full of jelly, you can pat yourself on the back for being the funniest parent ever.